Robinson resident found unresponsive in backyard

A large number of first responder vehicles crowded a neighborhood in the 700 block of South Robinson Drive early Wednesday as a man was found unresponsive in his backyard.

Robinson Police officers, members of the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department and emergency medical personnel from American Medical Response all crowded into Joseph Bondeson's backyard to attempt lifesaving measures but could not save him, Robinson Police Chief Richard Andreucci said in a statement.

Andreucci said the manner and cause of death for Bondeson, 35, of Robinson, are under investigation and an autopsy was ordered.

Officers found Bondeson lying in his backyard just before 6 a.m, when they responded to a call reporting his condition. Andreucci didn’t say whether or not his officers found signs of foul play at the scene, and was unaware if he had any medical issues.

The chief said there were no signs of forced entry to the house.