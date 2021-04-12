Robinson winner of Rotary scholarship credits lessons learned on farm

“A big part of my high school career has been dominated by 4-H. I started at the club level and have kept expanding, reaching the state level,” said Hoeslcher.

For his application, Hoelscher wrote about how his love for showing livestock came about through 4-H.

“I began showing livestock through 4-H when I was just 9 years old and to this day, I have raised over 30 steer and almost 30 pigs,” said Hoelscher.

His foundation in agriculture and love for animals was established by his parents, Glenn and Lisa Hoelscher, who nurtured and passed down the knowledge to their son and two daughters.

“My dad grew up on a farm in Central Texas, and my mom grew up raising cattle,” Hoelscher said. “When they had kids, they wanted their kids involved in 4-H and FFA. We got started with show steers and from there we have expanded a lot.”

Hoelscher, a 10-year member of the Robinson 4-H club, also served as a McLennan County 4-H Officer, District 8 4-H officer and as Texas 4-H state officer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I feed, water, and care for these animals, and then take them to livestock shows all across the state to compete with them,” Hoelscher said, adding that he has also found a liking for livestock judging and meat judging.