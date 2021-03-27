Ron Prince: Waco Trib launchess Back to Business initiative

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Central Texas, I am excited to announce the launch of our Back to Business initiative. This program provides the ultimate opportunity for our local businesses to tell their story, in their words, through branded content, video, digital display and print. As our local economy reemerges stronger than ever from the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are happy to partner with our local business community to build the future, one success story at a time. This program comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant program and Stimulus programs, in which Lee Enterprises, owner of the Waco Tribune-Herald, provided over $15,000,000 in advertising support to local business partners across the country.

From the large to the small, things have changed, and our local businesses have emerged stronger and more focused than ever. Now is the time to tell their stories, and I would ask that all of you support our local business base, by reading their stories, and patronizing their businesses in the upcoming months.