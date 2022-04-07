Rotary district gives to Caritas

Rotary District 5870 Central Texas Governor Beverly Luedke joined local Rotary Club presidents in presenting a $2,000 check to Caritas of Waco on behalf of Rotary’s Hunger Project initiative to help fight food insecurity in our communities.

Luedke presented the check to Caritas of Waco Co-Executive Director Ann Burt Owen along with Rotary Club of Waco President Russell Livesay and President-Elect RoseMary Rafuse, Lake Brazos Rotary Club Waco President Tom Albers and Waco Sunrise Rotary President Margaret Ferguson.

It was presented at the Baylor Club, where the Rotary Club of Waco now meets.

The Rotary Clubs provide community leaders an opportunity to build lifelong relationships, promote integrity, and advance goodwill through service to the community and the world.

In addition to sponsoring local and international service projects, the Rotary Club of Waco annually presents the Youth Citizenship Awards for top high school seniors, Waco Rotary scholarships for college juniors and seniors, and Rotary Challenge, an academic quiz bowl that airs on KXXV-TV Channel 25.