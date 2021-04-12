Rotary scholarship winner credits lessons learned on farm

Robinson High School National Honor Society President Zachary Hoelscher spent his childhood summers working on a large family farm with his dad learning how to build fences, riding a John Deere tractor, and taking care of their animals.
Hoelscher credits his early exposure to hard work and perseverance for his go-getter attitude and sense of “taking on his own tasks,” which helped set him on the path to winning the Rotary Club of Waco’s Youth Citizenship Award for 2021.
“More than anything else, it has taught me a lot about things and how they work and how to do almost anything,” said Hoeslcher.
Hoelscher was one of 21 applicants for the Youth Citizenship Award and receives a $4,000 scholarship as the winner. The awards ceremony was presented as a drive-thru event Monday due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The Tribune-Herald is a co-sponsor of the awards.
Hoelscher began working with animals and helping his father on the farm “unofficially” when he was 6 or 7 years old.
“I helped him the whole summer and he paid me $2 an hour as I wasn’t old enough to be any real help,” Hoelscher said with a laugh.
Hoelscher, who also serves as the vice president of the senior class and is projected to be valedictorian, has been heavily involved in 4-H since he was 9 years old.
“A big part of my high school career has been dominated by 4-H. I started at the club level and have kept expanding, reaching the state level,” said Hoeslcher.
For his application, Hoelscher wrote about how his love for showing livestock came about through 4-H.
“I began showing livestock through 4-H when I was just 9 years old and to this day, I have raised over 30 steer and almost 30 pigs,” said Hoelscher.
His foundation in agriculture and love for animals was established by his parents, Glenn and Lisa Hoelscher, who nurtured and passed down the knowledge to their son and two daughters.
“My dad grew up on a farm in Central Texas, and my mom grew up raising cattle," Hoelscher said. "When they had kids, they wanted their kids involved in 4-H and FFA. We got started with show steers and from there we have expanded a lot."
Hoelscher, a 10-year member of the Robinson 4-H club, also served as a McLennan County 4-H Officer, District 8 4-H officer and as Texas 4-H state officer.
“I feed, water, and care for these animals, and then take them to livestock shows all across the state to compete with them,” Hoelscher said, adding that he has also found a liking for livestock judging and meat judging.
“These things, which began just as hobbies, have now turned into things that I am extremely passionate about and hope to continue for the rest of my life,” Hoelscher said.
His passion for animals has not only landed him as the current Texas 4-H Livestock Ambassador but will follow him to Texas A&M in the fall, where he will pursue biomedical science or veterinary science.
“I know regardless of what I pick, it won’t ever be out of my life,” said Hoelscher.
RoseMary Rafuse, chairman of the Rotary Club of Waco’s Youth Citizenship Award committee, said that the committee was impressed by how much of his own time he put into his activities.
“What a role model he is. He is a very sincere young man and that really appealed to the judges in what they were looking for,” Rafuse said.
The Waco Rotary Club hosts the scholarship opportunity each year and opens up nominations to all high schools in McLennan County.
This year, 21 high schools nominated someone.
“I was very excited," Hoeslcher said. "It was a good feeling when all the work you put in kind of pays off."
The committee narrowed down the applicants to five finalists and determined a winner after an online interview. Rounding out the top five applicants were Allyson Pechacek of Mart, first runner-up; Genesis Santos of University High, second runner-up; Aimee Bowling of McGregor, third runner-up; and Hannah Hlavenka of West, fourth runner-up.
Each finalist received a $2,000 scholarship.
“One thing I’ve learned from my dad — he is pretty independent with the way he does things — is that you don’t need to be a plumber or an electrician to do a job. He has always been about figuring it out yourself,” Hoelscher said.
“It has taught me a sense of independence and whether that turns out to be good or bad in the future I’m not sure, but so far it has definitely helped me,” he said.