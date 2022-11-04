Rowing brings Waco community, pro athletes together ahead of inaugural regatta

A couple hundred community members joined a star-studded crew of athletes Thursday at the Waco Convention Center to celebrate the Waco Rowing Center, boat dedications and the work of athletes in La Vega ISD’s new rowing program.

The event was one of many leading up to Sunday’s inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta on the Brazos River.

The La Vega High School varsity cheerleaders kicked off the morning’s events with chants and cheers, and the tight-knit, enthusiastic energy carried throughout as speakers shared personal stories of hardship, perseverance and success.

Arshay Cooper, who was the captain of the United States’ first all-Black high school rowing team and now works to bring rowing to under-resourced communities around the country, led the gathering and brought in an impressive slate of Black speakers, including former NBA player Stephen Howard, retired UFC fighter Uriah Hall and Aquil Abdullah, the first African American rower to qualify for the summer Olympics.

Cooper is the co-founder and director of A Most Beautiful Thing Inclusion Fund, a nonprofit formed after Cooper’s memoir of the same name, which was integral in bringing two brand new boats, 20 rowing machines and an additional $25,000 to the rowing center’s youth rowers.

Cooper shared his story of how he found rowing and a supportive team which he hopes to bring to the La Vega Independent School District rowers.

“My teacher told me I was going to die before I was 18, my mom was a drug addict, definitely never said the word dad a day in my life. It was tough for me growing up,” Cooper said. “I went to this school and walked into the lunch room and I saw this boat, and someone wanted to introduce rowing to me and I said no right away. … I sat on this rowing machine and 20-plus years later I never stopped pulling on this rowing machine and my life was changed. This sport can do so much for you.”

Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield, whose district includes the rowing center and parts of La Vega ISD, was among speakers and said now is a great time to be a Wacoan, with unexpected opportunities presenting themselves every day. She said the La Vega rowers are next up to discover Waco’s greatest asset, the Brazos River.

“My mama, who was on council and mayor of Waco, once said that when Waco will truly arrive is when we acknowledge her greatest asset, and that’s this river,” Barefield said. “The river is life. I mean it is living, it is opportunity. It’s your future. (Cooper has) already proven, and several of the other top-tier athletes that are in the room with us today have already proven, how powerful it is when you command the river.”

University of Texas head rowing coach Dave O’Neill echoed Barefield’s love for the Brazos.

“The river here is awesome,” O’Neill said. “Back in 2014, my first year at Texas, we had to scope out where we could go for training camps. … We started coming up twice a year for training camps, staying at the Residence Inn and rowing out of the Baylor boathouse and it was great. You have a great body of water, a great setup.”

Cooper followed O’Neill up by saying he sees the Texas rowing team when he looks out at La Vega’s young female athletes.

“We’re going to prepare you for that team,” Cooper said.

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian also congratulated La Vega rowers and said she is proud of the students for embracing things outside their comfort zone.

“First of all, you’re taking swimming lessons, and then you’re going to hop in a boat and go down the Brazos River, right? And I just think that’s so incredibly brave and courageous and I’m hoping that this is just the beginning of you taking advantage of opportunities that are foreign to you,” Victorian said.

Other speakers touched on brotherhood and finding a family within rowing that they did not have otherwise. Howard, the former NBA pro, reminisced on his days playing beside Kobe Bryant and encouraged La Vega students to be enthusiastic going forward. Hall, who recently retired as a UFC fighter, opened up about his struggle with bullying and mental health and said chasing dreams is a choice everyone should make.

Cooper said he hopes the rowing center and the growth of the sport in Waco’s community provides opportunities for youth and families to come together.

“Rowing taught me that I can’t do the work of eight, but eight has to do the work of one, and we get there much faster, we get things done faster,” Cooper said. “When I look at the Waco Rowing Center, that place should be the lighthouse of the community where all families would get together, cops and lawyers and doctors and teachers and our parents.”

To contribute to the possibilities, Cooper’s fund donated two brand new boats, one dedicated to and named after La Vega Superintendent Sharon Shields, and one after Kevin Harris, who Cooper said was the first African American coach to lead a rowing team to the NCAA championships.

Shields said she does not know that she is worthy of having the vessel named after her, since so many people came together to bring La Vega’s rowing team to life, but she feels challenged to get out on the water to try it herself.

“Rarely am I speechless, but this is one of those times,” Shields said. “This is just a tremendous opportunity for our students, for our school district, for our community, the Greater Waco community. The scholarship possibilities and opportunities that await our students is really phenomenal.”

The Waco Rowing Center will unveil another boat at 7:30 a.m. Sunday before launching the regatta, this time donated by the brand Sparkling Ice as part of its Cheers to You Town Beautification Program. The program is aimed to bring small, typically underserved communities joy and togetherness, spokesperson Michelle Greco said.

Greco said though she cannot reveal the details of the custom-designed boat, it will feature the brand’s colors and logos and will serve the kids at the rowing center.

Following the unveiling, the regatta will kick off at 8 a.m. Sunday, boats starting near McLane Stadium and traveling about 3 miles to Brazos Park East. Food and drink options will be available to spectators at the park for the inaugural regatta.