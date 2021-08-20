RSV cases run high in Waco amid COVID-19 surge, adding strain to health system

Health professionals monitoring the resurgence of COVID-19 report that a less-publicized viral disease is making an unseasonable appearance as students are returning to school.
Starting in late spring, doctors across the nation became concerned that they were seeing more cases of respiratory syncytial virus, a disease that affects the lungs and can be dangerous or deadly for young children.
Doctors in Waco said the local prevalence of RSV infections appears to be receding, but more schools starting up brings more risk.
RSV is common in winter months but, like the flu, lost its steam last year during the pandemic when people were wearing masks and taking other prevention measures, health officials have said. However, the uncommon surge of RSV in non-winter months has left medical professionals troubled as COVID-19 continues to gain ground and schools start to open their doors.
The Texas Department of State Health Services issued a health advisory in June to notify clinicians and caregivers about increased RSV activity. While the number of RSV cases has waned in recent weeks, it is still present and poses a danger to children and others, doctors say.
Dr. Celeste Hecox, a pediatrician at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Pediatric Clinic in Waco, said a number of children have been infected with RSV, noting it is an unusually high amount because RSV is more prevalent in winter months.
"We're still at much higher levels than we normally see at this time of year. In the last week or so it has declined somewhat, but we are still seeing winter levels of RSV, which is very odd," Hecox said. "A lot of it has to do with unmasking and being all back together again. We expect to see a lot of those childhood illnesses, like strep, once we put a lot of people back together. These next two to three weeks will be very telling as to what happens when all the schools get back together and students start sharing everything, including germs, again."
RSV is a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages. Healthy people typically experience mild, cold-like symptoms and recover in a week or two, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, RSV can be serious, particularly for infants and the elderly. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1, the CDC reports.
According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, nearly all children in the United States become infected with RSV by age 2, with 75,000 to 125,000 of them hospitalized each year. Globally, RSV affects an estimated 64 million people and causes 160,000 deaths each year. Many older kids who have been exposed to RSV have some immunity, and if they get it, their symptoms normally are not severe, according to medical professionals.
Unlike COVID-19, RSV is a long-established illness that normally emerges in late fall, peaks in the winter, and nearly disappears by summer. However, as COVID-19 continues to surge, medical officials fear the combination of the two could further stretch resources.
"People of all ages can get RSV," Hecox said. "The reason we talk about it more in kids is that they get a much more severe course and the younger they are, the more severe the course."
Dr. Jose Sepulveda, a family physician at Ascension Providence Lake Shore Family Health Clinic in Waco, said hospitals certainly have the potential to "run thin" on resources with an influx of RSV and COVID-19 patients.
He said early symptoms of RSV include a runny nose, a cough that often progresses to wheezing, irritability, decreased activity and appetite, and pauses in breathing known as apnea.
Sepulveda suggests washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and helping young children learn to do the same, avoiding touching your eyes nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding close contact and sharing cups or utensils and cleaning surfaces like toys, door knobs and mobile devices regularly as measures to combat RSV and COVID-19.
"Above all," he said, "stay home if you are feeling sick or showing symptoms."