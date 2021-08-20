RSV cases run high in Waco amid COVID-19 surge, adding strain to health system

"We're still at much higher levels than we normally see at this time of year. In the last week or so it has declined somewhat, but we are still seeing winter levels of RSV, which is very odd," Hecox said. "A lot of it has to do with unmasking and being all back together again. We expect to see a lot of those childhood illnesses, like strep, once we put a lot of people back together. These next two to three weeks will be very telling as to what happens when all the schools get back together and students start sharing everything, including germs, again."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

RSV is a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages. Healthy people typically experience mild, cold-like symptoms and recover in a week or two, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, RSV can be serious, particularly for infants and the elderly. It is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1, the CDC reports.

According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, nearly all children in the United States become infected with RSV by age 2, with 75,000 to 125,000 of them hospitalized each year. Globally, RSV affects an estimated 64 million people and causes 160,000 deaths each year. Many older kids who have been exposed to RSV have some immunity, and if they get it, their symptoms normally are not severe, according to medical professionals.