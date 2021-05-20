Sales tax rebates reflect Waco-area consumer spending spree

Santa has nothing on Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who this month sent checks totaling more than $1 billion to cities and counties statewide, including Waco and its neighbors, as their share of sales tax proceeds.
Greater Waco enjoyed quite a haul, Waco itself receiving a rebate totaling $5.4 million, nearly $2 million more than the check it received in May last year. May rebates reflect March sales reported to the state in April.
Multiple factors reportedly came into play, producing year-over-year windfalls for communities and special taxing districts. The public had stimulus checks and generous unemployment benefits to spend, and retailers and eating and drinking establishments were beginning to shake off pandemic fatigue.
Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the National Retail Federation, suggested in an online report Americans were enjoying a "feel-better situation," and have responded by increasing their willingness to purchase.
"While there is a great deal of uncertainty about how fast and far this economy will grow in 2021, surveys show an increase in individuals being vaccinated, more willingness to receive a vaccination, increased spending intentions and comfort with resuming pre-pandemic behaviors like shopping, travel and family gatherings," Kleinhenz said in his report.
The NRF's Monthly Economic Review cited U.S. Federal Reserve indices showing "unemployment benefits, government stimulus checks and tax refunds have provided a substantial increase in personal income and purchasing power."
Consumers, said Kleinhenz, "are sitting on a stockpile of cash."
Whatever the reason, Texans in March enjoyed a spending spree.
Texas imposes a 6.25% sales and use tax on retail sales, leases and rentals of most goods, as well as taxable services. Waco adds another 1.5 cents to the levy, while McLennan County collects half a penny. That means local consumers shell out 8.25 cents in taxes on every dollar spent.
The state refunds to local governments their share of the monthly take. The more consumers spend, the larger the rebates from Hegar's office.
McLennan County's rebate this month totaled $2.4 million, a 46% year-over-year increase, said County Auditor Frances Bartlett in an email.
Bartlett said the county is enjoying a 14% increase in sales tax rebates year-over-year. Waco is experiencing an estimated 13% jump, its rebate revenues totaling $19.5 million compared with $17.2 million last year.
May also was kind to several communities around Waco. Bellmead's $450,855 rebate represented a 33% year-over-year increase. Woodway saw a 24.6% jump; McGregor, 32%; Hewitt, 41%; and Robinson, 23.3%.
Around the state, Houston's $70 million rebate eclipsed last year's by 23%; San Antonio's $40.9 million was 33.6% higher than last May's; and Dallas' $33.5 million check reflected a 25% increase, said the Comptroller's Office.
Midland, in the troubled Texas oil patch, suffered a 4.2% decline in its May rebate year-over-year, receiving this month a $5.9 million check.