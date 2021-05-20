Sales tax rebates reflect Waco-area consumer spending spree

Santa has nothing on Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who this month sent checks totaling more than $1 billion to cities and counties statewide, including Waco and its neighbors, as their share of sales tax proceeds.

Greater Waco enjoyed quite a haul, Waco itself receiving a rebate totaling $5.4 million, nearly $2 million more than the check it received in May last year. May rebates reflect March sales reported to the state in April.

Multiple factors reportedly came into play, producing year-over-year windfalls for communities and special taxing districts. The public had stimulus checks and generous unemployment benefits to spend, and retailers and eating and drinking establishments were beginning to shake off pandemic fatigue.

Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the National Retail Federation, suggested in an online report Americans were enjoying a "feel-better situation," and have responded by increasing their willingness to purchase.