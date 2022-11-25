Salvation Army creates 'Virtual Kettle' option

With the approach of Christmas, the Salvation Army bell ringers and their red kettles are appearing outside stores around Waco.

But this year people can set up their own virtual fundraiser and be part of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign without leaving their house. The Virtual Kettle provides a new, online option to the traditional Red Kettles that raise funds supporting those in need, said Maj .James Taylor of The Salvation Army.

“You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area store fronts and retailers,” Taylor said. “However, the opportunity to set up and promote your own online virtual kettle makes it easy for people to get involved in ‘Doing The Most Good’ this holiday season. You set your fundraising goal, share the link with your kettle with friends, family and work colleagues, and challenge them to donate.

“This year has been difficult for many in our community, and you can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long.”

To set up a virtual kettle, go to www.salvationarmywaco.org and select “Set Up Your Virtual Kettle,” register as an individual or team, set a goal, and get to work promoting your kettle.

“Less people are carrying cash and visiting the mall and stores these days,” Taylor added. “A virtual kettle provides a great way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army without having to leave the house.

“Every dollar raised through the Red Kettle campaign makes it possible for us to provide financial assistance to struggling families, food to those who are hungry, and shelter to people dealing with homelessness.”

In 2021, The Salvation Army in McLennan County raised $135,000 in kettles. This year’s goal is $180,000.

Those who want to do the traditional bell ringing at the kettles can sign up at www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time to ring.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign, Taylor said.

For more information, call 254-756-7271 or visit online at www.SalvationArmyWaco.org.