Same old precautions for Waco remain crucial during COVID-19 vaccine efforts, local health officials say

With a newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine starting to ship out to providers, the road to getting the spread of the coronavirus under control remains a long one, and social distancing and proper use of masks remain key.

In McLennan County, 47 entities have registered to be vaccine providers when the time comes, including the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, Ascension Providence and local pharmacies. To approach effective herd immunity to the coronavirus, meaning enough people are immune to significantly interrupt its spread, McLennan County officials hope at least 70% of residents, or about 180,000 people, will receive a vaccine, though that is by no means a magic number, said Dr. Farley Verner, the local public health authority for the health district.

“We could go from a situation where we have uncontrolled spread to scattered occasional cases,” Verner said. “We’re not going to eradicate the virus with a vaccine program, but the idea is that you can get enough people who are immune, and the chance the virus is spread from one person to another is decreased dramatically.”

In the meantime, there are faster ways of reducing the spread than simply waiting on the arrival and use of vaccines, he said.