Same old precautions for Waco remain crucial during COVID-19 vaccine efforts, local health officials say

With a newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine starting to ship out to providers, the road to getting the spread of the coronavirus under control remains a long one, and social distancing and proper use of masks remain key.
In McLennan County, 47 entities have registered to be vaccine providers when the time comes, including the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, Ascension Providence and local pharmacies. To approach effective herd immunity to the coronavirus, meaning enough people are immune to significantly interrupt its spread, McLennan County officials hope at least 70% of residents, or about 180,000 people, will receive a vaccine, though that is by no means a magic number, said Dr. Farley Verner, the local public health authority for the health district.
“We could go from a situation where we have uncontrolled spread to scattered occasional cases,” Verner said. “We’re not going to eradicate the virus with a vaccine program, but the idea is that you can get enough people who are immune, and the chance the virus is spread from one person to another is decreased dramatically.”
In the meantime, there are faster ways of reducing the spread than simply waiting on the arrival and use of vaccines, he said.
“If we had wider acceptance of masks, we’d be closer than we are now to get it under control,” Verner said. “If we had more rapid testing … we’d be closer to getting it under control. All of those together, along with a vaccine program, is what’s going to get us to where the epidemic is controlled.”
Verner said the public health district will aim for 70% vaccination as a goal, but there are other factors at play that cannot be ignored.
“It’s probably not appropriate to say if we can get a certain number vaccinated we have solved the problem, because for one it’s going to be hard to get there and we don’t know what the acceptance rate of the vaccine is going to be,” he said.
Even before the community achieves broad immunity, vaccines will start to reduce virus transmission.
Verner said now that about 5% of McLennan County’s population has been infected, the county already has a measure of immunity. Reinfections are rare, but the antibodies people develop during an infection may be short-lived, he said. U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention guidelines state people who have had COVID-19 still should be vaccinated.
Verner said the timeline for vaccine rollout will depend largely on the federal and state governments’ decisions.
“A whole lot of things can happen, good and bad, along the way,” Verner said. “If it all goes right, could that many doses of vaccine be distributed by mid-year? I think that’s a reasonable goal but I don’t know.”
Stephanie Alvey, preparedness coordinator for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, said with multiple vaccines in development there are “many factors” that could change the timeline, but most state and federal projections indicate it is reasonable that broad immunization goals could be achieved by late next year.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer’s vaccine late Friday, and it is expected to be administered outside clinical trials for the first time in the United States by Monday. Vaccinations will start with a limited number for priority groups, including health care workers. The CDC is issuing guidance to state officials, who in turn are defining the priority groups.
“We are just responsible for taking that guidance and implementing it locally,” Alvey said.
One of the local health district’s roles in the vaccination effort will be offering technical assistance to the almost four dozen providers registered in the county, a role it regularly plays in more routine state vaccination efforts.
The process of prioritizing vaccine recipients is similar to the process state officials used in 2009 with the vaccine to prevent the swine flu, caused by the H1N1 virus, she said.
“I think a big lesson learned during H1N1 was transparency is so key,” Alvey said.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the city’s role is mainly that of support, keeping in contact with health care providers, trying to educate the public about the vaccine and assist when able. Concerns about the vaccines are coming from many segments of the population, and everyone has different questions, he said.
“I do think the community has trust for their local primary care physicians, and those doctors are able to communicate the science and technology behind how this was developed, how it was done safely, and how this was research that’s long been going on,” Meek said.
Assistant City Manager Deidra Emerson said the approach to distribution has been “top-down,” but already-trusted local leaders will be key in getting community members the information they need about vaccines. The city has developed its own vaccine coalition including nonprofits, local doctors and religious organizations to reach as many residents as possible.
“We want to make sure we’re communicating in the way that those populations need to hear the information,” Emerson said. “We’re already having those conversations because we don’t want to be behind the curve when the vaccine comes to our community.”
