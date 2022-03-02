Scaffolding collapse at Baylor welcome center construction site injures two

Two construction workers were taken to a local hospital after falling 35 feet Wednesday morning in a scaffolding collapse at the construction site for Baylor University's Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center near Interstate 35 and University Parks Drive, according to the Waco Fire Department.

Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said the department received a call at 9:26 a.m. reporting part of a structure at the construction site had collapsed. When firefighters arrived at 9:29 a.m., they could easily reach the injured workers, Guillory said.

“It looked like there were metal beams on the ground, and they fell between the metal beams,” Guillory said. “They were actually pretty fortunate.”

He said the workers were standing on scaffolding that collapsed.

American Medical Response transported the two workers to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. No one else was hurt, according to Guillory.

Vaughn Construction Project Manager Jon McPeters declined to comment Wednesday.

In a statement, Baylor University extended prayers to the workers and their loved ones.

“We are deeply appreciative of the rapid response of Baylor University Police Department, Waco Fire and AMR,” the statement says. “The university is actively supporting the agencies investigating the circumstances of the accident.”

