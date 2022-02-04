School closures continue Friday around Waco area

Most area schools, colleges and government offices will remain closed Friday due to the winter storm.
The overnight low Thursday night was expected to be 17 degrees and any roads that thawed during the day will freeze over again. Friday’s high is expected to hover around the freezing mark, so icy road conditions will continue and will re-freeze Friday night.
As Central Texans flocked to stores stocking up on food, firewood and generators, the winter storm has produced a fraction of the life-threate…
However, forecasters say sunny skies and temperatures near 40 degrees Saturday will allow those hunkered down in their homes this week to start venturing out. Dangerously cold temperatures and winds remain though, with a wind chill advisory in place between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.
Here is the latest area school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites. For most schools, extracurricular activities have also been canceled:
Waco ISD — no school Friday, district offices closed
Midway ISD — no school Friday, district offices closed
Abbott ISD — no school Friday
Axtell ISD — no school Friday
Belton ISD — no school Friday
Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school Friday; basketball tournament will be held
Bosqueville ISD — no school Friday
Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school Friday
China Spring ISD — no school Friday
Clifton ISD — no school Friday
Connally ISD — no school Friday
Crawford ISD — no school Friday
Gatesville ISD — no school Friday
Gholson ISD — no school Friday
Hallsburg ISD — no school Friday
Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school Friday
Hillsboro ISD — no school Friday
La Vega ISD — no school Friday
Lorena ISD — no school Friday
Mart ISD — no school Friday
McGregor ISD — no school Friday
Moody ISD — no school Friday
Parkview Christian — no school Friday
Premier High School — no school Friday
Rapoport Academy — no school Friday
Riesel ISD — no school Friday
Robinson ISD — no school Friday
St. Mary’s Catholic (West) — no school Friday
St. Paul's Episcopal — no school Friday
Temple ISD — no school Friday
Valley Mills ISD — no school Friday
West ISD — no school Friday
No information available: Vanguard College Preparatory School
Colleges
Baylor University — online classes and telework for Friday
MCC — no classes Friday
TSTC — in-person classes canceled Friday, online classes only
Government offices and services
McLennan County Courthouse — closed Friday
McLennan County offices — closed Friday
City of Waco offices — closed Friday
Waco garbage pickup — Residents with Thursday and Friday garbage pickup should leave their carts at the curb as usual, and crews will assess road conditions and decide whether to have a make-up collection day Saturday.
Waco-McLennan County Library system — all locations closed Friday
Warming centers
Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. — open through Saturday morning
The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave. — open during daytime
Local attractions
Cameron Park Zoo — closed Friday
Waco Mammoth National Monument — closed Friday
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum — closed Friday
Texas Sports Hall of Fame — closed Friday
Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute — closed Friday
Mayborn Museum — closed Friday
Martin Museum of Art — closed Friday