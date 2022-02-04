 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School closures continue Friday around Waco area
School closures continue Friday around Waco area

Most area schools, colleges and government offices will remain closed Friday due to the winter storm.

The overnight low Thursday night was expected to be 17 degrees and any roads that thawed during the day will freeze over again. Friday’s high is expected to hover around the freezing mark, so icy road conditions will continue and will re-freeze Friday night.

However, forecasters say sunny skies and temperatures near 40 degrees Saturday will allow those hunkered down in their homes this week to start venturing out. Dangerously cold temperatures and winds remain though, with a wind chill advisory in place between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.

Here is the latest area school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites. For most schools, extracurricular activities have also been canceled:

Waco ISD — no school Friday, district offices closed

Midway ISD — no school Friday, district offices closed

Abbott ISD — no school Friday

Axtell ISD — no school Friday

Belton ISD — no school Friday

Bishop Reicher Catholic — no school Friday; basketball tournament will be held

Bosqueville ISD — no school Friday

Bruceville-Eddy ISD — no school Friday

China Spring ISD — no school Friday

Clifton ISD — no school Friday

Connally ISD — no school Friday

Crawford ISD — no school Friday

Gatesville ISD — no school Friday

Gholson ISD — no school Friday

Hallsburg ISD — no school Friday

Harmony Science/School of Innovation — no school Friday

Hillsboro ISD — no school Friday

La Vega ISD — no school Friday

Lorena ISD — no school Friday

Mart ISD — no school Friday

McGregor ISD — no school Friday

Moody ISD — no school Friday

Parkview Christian — no school Friday

Premier High School — no school Friday

Rapoport Academy — no school Friday

Riesel ISD — no school Friday

Robinson ISD — no school Friday

St. Mary’s Catholic (West) — no school Friday

St. Paul's Episcopal — no school Friday

Temple ISD — no school Friday

Valley Mills ISD — no school Friday

West ISD — no school Friday

No information available: Vanguard College Preparatory School

Colleges

Baylor University — online classes and telework for Friday

MCC — no classes Friday

TSTC — in-person classes canceled Friday, online classes only

Government offices and services

McLennan County Courthouse — closed Friday

McLennan County offices — closed Friday

City of Waco offices — closed Friday

Waco garbage pickup — Residents with Thursday and Friday garbage pickup should leave their carts at the curb as usual, and crews will assess road conditions and decide whether to have a make-up collection day Saturday.

Waco-McLennan County Library system — all locations closed Friday

Warming centers

Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. — open through Saturday morning

The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave. — open during daytime

Local attractions

Cameron Park Zoo — closed Friday

Waco Mammoth National Monument — closed Friday

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum — closed Friday

Texas Sports Hall of Fame — closed Friday

Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute — closed Friday

Mayborn Museum — closed Friday

Martin Museum of Art — closed Friday

