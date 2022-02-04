School closures continue Friday around Waco area

Most area schools, colleges and government offices will remain closed Friday due to the winter storm.

The overnight low Thursday night was expected to be 17 degrees and any roads that thawed during the day will freeze over again. Friday’s high is expected to hover around the freezing mark, so icy road conditions will continue and will re-freeze Friday night.

However, forecasters say sunny skies and temperatures near 40 degrees Saturday will allow those hunkered down in their homes this week to start venturing out. Dangerously cold temperatures and winds remain though, with a wind chill advisory in place between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.

Here is the latest area school closing information, according to district social media accounts and websites. For most schools, extracurricular activities have also been canceled:

Waco ISD — no school Friday, district offices closed

Midway ISD — no school Friday, district offices closed

Abbott ISD — no school Friday