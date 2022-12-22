School donates canned goods to Salvation Army

Primrose School of Waco at Woodway recently donated over 1,800 canned goods to the Salvation Army, whose food pantries aim erase food insecurity for families nationwide.

The donation is a part of Primrose’s Caring & Giving initiative, which encourages children to complete age-appropriate household chores for allowance money to buy canned goods.

This initiative fosters giving without expectation, a key component of the Primrose curriculum, a Primrose news release said.

According to the nonprofit Feeding America, inflation and supply chain issues are greatly affecting food banks, with 70 percent of their members reporting decreased food donations while operating costs have risen 95 percent.

That information provided the motivation for Primrose School of Waco at Woodway donation efforts.

“Experience-based lessons of service and compassion are woven throughout our curriculum, which guides our teachers and families as they nurture good citizens in the classroom, in the home, and in the community,” said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools.

“We believe by educating children to be service-minded and to give without expectation, we are working together toward a brighter future of caring, community-oriented citizens.”

Primrose School of Temple, meanwhile, donated 1,089 pounds of food to the Love of Christ Food Pantry.