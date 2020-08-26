School return, storm evacuees among hurdles in road to reducing COVID-19 spread

COVID-19’s path through McLennan County has slowed down since July, but local officials said the combination of schools reopening, an upcoming holiday weekend and thousands of people fleeing a Gulf Coast hurricane could change that.
During a press conference Wednesday, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said a significant number of people have come to Waco to escape Hurricane Laura, which became a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday and had the potential to strengthen until landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“We certainly want to welcome them as they’re staying in our hotels, friends’ houses and short-term rentals,” Deaver said. “The good thing is that most of these people have come from Texas, so they know what the rules are across the state. We need them to abide by those rules and keep Waco safe as we try to keep them safe from the storm.”
Deaver said the Convention and Visitors Bureau and local hotel association will help disseminate information to people sheltering in Waco, and while there are no official estimates of how many Gulf Coast residents are in town, hotels in the city are reaching capacity, indicating a number in the “low thousands.”
Introducing anyone new into the county always comes with risks, said Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer for Ascension Providence Medical Center.
“I would not be surprised to see some increase in our case volume,” Becker said. “While we may increase our positive testing rate, I’m hopeful that we don’t see an increase in our need for hospitalizations or critically ill folks across our community.”
Deaver said the community should welcome the return of college students, but they must follow community guidelines.
“The biggest issue is social gatherings off-campus, and that’s true for Baylor, McLennan Community College and Texas State Technical College, and it will be true for our high schools as well,” Deaver said. “That’s where we’ve got to ask people to be respectful of the rules and the orders that are in place. Otherwise we’re going to see shutdowns of in-person classes, and no one wants that.”
There are two other complicating factors. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission plans to tweak rules for bars and allow them to reopen under the same capacity restrictions as restaurants, and Labor Day weekend is one week away.
During previous press conferences, officials have said the full impact of a surge in cases will not be reflected in hospitalizations until one to two weeks later, followed by deaths in another one to two weeks later.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Wednesday reported 101 new cases, bringing the total of active cases to 1,861 and overall cases to 6,008. Of the 55 patients hospitalized with COIVD-19 in Waco as of Wednesday, 16 were on ventilators. During a weekly COVID-19 press conference, Family Health Center CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said the current rolling average for new cases is at 15 per 100,000 residents, and the testing positivity rate has increased from 9% to 12% over the course of the week.
Local schools and colleges will work with the health district in the event of an outbreak and will release information to the public if necessary, based on whether the health district believes the public has an interest in knowing, Griggs said.
A measure of McLennan County’s virus reproduction rate, which indicates how likely an infected person is to infect someone, has risen to 1.06, which Griggs said could be an early warning of things to come. A rate of less than 1 means the spread is slowing.
There have been a total of 460 cases and 37 deaths spread throughout nine nursing home facilities, and there are 24 active cases among staff and inmates at McLennan County Jail. Two clusters of cases have popped up in church congregations. Six independent school districts and one private school in the county have reported cases so far, but the schools have reported one or two cases, no widespread outbreaks, Griggs said.
Baylor University students who test positive will be counted in the county’s daily updates, except for those whose mail-in tests came back positive while they were living outside the county.
It is too early to make definitive statements about what could happen next, but rigorous testing would be key, Griggs said.
“While we’ve been on a trajectory of improvement for almost two months, we’ve gotten close but never fully achieved a sustained level of adequate testing for our degree of community spread, and now we’re seeing some subtle signs that things might be beginning to move in the wrong direction,” Griggs said.
The number of health care workers who have tested positive has remained less than 5% since March, he said.
Deaver said the case count is climbing more slowly than it was in mid-July, but there has been a bump in the past week. Deaths per week have declined since peaking at 16 during the week that started Aug. 2. Hospitalizations have declined as well, but more hospitalized patients are requiring ventilators than they had in previous months.
“Even though our number of cases is going down, our sickest patients continue to rise in the hospitals,” Deaver said.
Becker said he has seen a steady decrease in Ascension Providence’s number of cases over the past week. However, patients are putting off treatments for other serious illness including diabetes, and studies are showing a drop in new cancer diagnoses and detection rates.
Shifting to the county's court system, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said after there will be a limited number of trials after Oct. 1 as a test run to determine if they can be held safely.
“We’re looking forward to getting that done,” Felton said. “We do have a huge backlog, and it’s going to take years for us to catch back up.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.