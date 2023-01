Schools, colleges, governments in Waco area announce winter weather closures

Here is a list of area closures announced Monday due to the winter weather storm warning issued for the Waco area by the National Weather Service.

Schools

Abbott ISD: Two-hour delayed started Tuesday.

Axtell ISD: Closed Tuesday.

Bosqueville ISD: Closed Tuesday.

Bruceville-Eddy ISD: Closed Tuesday.

Cameron Park Zoo: Closed Tuesday.

China Spring ISD: Closed Tuesday.

Connally ISD: Closed Tuesday.

Hallsburg ISD: Closed Tuesday.

La Vega ISD: Class dismissed early Monday.

Lorena ISD: Closed Tuesday.

Marlin ISD: Closed Tuesday.

Mart ISD: Closed Tuesday.

McGregor ISD: Closed Tuesday.

Midway ISD: Closed Tuesday.

Moody ISD: Closed Tuesday.

Mount Calm ISD: Closed at 1 a.m. Monday, opens 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Rapoport Academy: Closed Tuesday.

Robinson ISD: Closed Tuesday.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, West: Closed Tuesday.

Vanguard Preparatory School: Closed Tuesday

Waco ISD: Closed Tuesday.

West ISD: Closed Tuesday.

Colleges

Baylor University: Classes on Tuesday and Wednesday morning will shift to remote instruction and staff will work remotely. In-person classes will resume Wednesday at 12:20 p.m.

McLennan Community College: Closed 2:30 p.m. Monday, all day Tuesday; some online courses will continue. MCC Child Development Center closes 2:30 p.m. Monday, all day Tuesday.

Texas State Technical College Waco: In-person classes canceled Monday evening and all day Tuesday. Online classes will continue and business operations will be handled remotely.

Governments and attractions

Waco city government: Non-essential services closed Tuesday.Residents with Tuesday trash pickup should set out carts, and leave them out Wednesday if not picked up.

McLennan County: Most offices and departments closed early Monday afternoon. Officials will assess conditions Tuesday.

Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum: Closed Tuesday.

Mayborn Museum: Closed Tuesday.

Waco-McLennan County Library: All libraries closed Monday evening and Tuesday.