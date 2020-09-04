Schools credited for home building boom in post-recovery West

After a fertilizer plant explosion wrecked his hometown in 2013, West Mayor Tommy Muska feared, at least initially, that many of his neighbors would just pack up what was left of their belongings and start over somewhere else.

But seven years later, he said, the city has bounced back better than before, with new schools, new facilities and new homes that have spurred an unprecedented development surge. Developers are at work on projects that could add 100 to 175 new homes in the next few years inside the city limits of this northern McLennan County town of about 2,900.

The new homes planned are in addition to 109 destroyed homes that were rebuilt after the 2013 disaster.

Other subdivisions within the boundaries of the West school district have gone up in recent years across Interstate 35, but the last housing subdivision built in the city limits of West was in the early 1980s, Muska said.