Schools credited for home building boom in post-recovery West

After a fertilizer plant explosion wrecked his hometown in 2013, West Mayor Tommy Muska feared, at least initially, that many of his neighbors would just pack up what was left of their belongings and start over somewhere else.
But seven years later, he said, the city has bounced back better than before, with new schools, new facilities and new homes that have spurred an unprecedented development surge. Developers are at work on projects that could add 100 to 175 new homes in the next few years inside the city limits of this northern McLennan County town of about 2,900.
The new homes planned are in addition to 109 destroyed homes that were rebuilt after the 2013 disaster.
Other subdivisions within the boundaries of the West school district have gone up in recent years across Interstate 35, but the last housing subdivision built in the city limits of West was in the early 1980s, Muska said.
"Before all this starting springing up, the only way to get a new home built in the city limits was to buy an old home, tear it down and use the lot," Muska said. "We have never had this type of development before. It is unprecedented in the history of the city to have this many developers interested in this area. You see it in other areas, Hewitt, China Spring, with their growth. We are just now seeing it here in the northern part of the county."
The growth spurt has even attracted the attention of McDonald's. The fast-food burger chain plans to build a new restaurant at Interstate 35 and TM West Parkway, which Muska is most excited about because he thinks a McDonald's will attract other franchise businesses to town — maybe even a Whataburger.
Besides the new subdivisions, West is building a new $300,000 police station, spending $190,000 to remodel the West Community Center and planning an $11 million project to double the capacity of its wastewater treatment facility to ensure city services can keep up with the home surge.
Already, property values have been increasing in recent years for the city. This year, the McLennan County Appraisal District tallied a tax base of $221.2 million, up about 7.4% over last year.
Most of the land the developers bought has been vacant, with one site on the southwest side covered with trees. CK Builder Associates plan to develop 11 acres on Reagan Street in the heart of town that had served before the explosion as the old Trojan football field and school track and field facilities.
Renee Gillette, co-owner of CK Builder Associates, said she and her husband, Thomas Gillette, are partnering with fellow West residents Nick and Rachel Harrington to develop the Reagan Street sites.
She said once the city signs off on the plans, they hope to start moving dirt soon, possibly next week, for the first phase of the project. It will be built on the old football field and include 30 homes. The new dwellings will average about 1,900 square feet in size and have a starting sales price of about $250,000, Gillette said.
Phase 2 will include 35 homes, she said.
Gillette, who also sells real estate, said she is not worried about a market glut with all the new planned developments.
"There is nothing available here," she said. "People are looking for new homes. It is mainly people moving back to West or those who went away to college and are moving back. There are a lot of older homes in town but nothing new."
Gillette declined to disclose the purchase price of the school property, and West ISD Superintendent David Truitt did not return phone messages seeking an answer to how much the school district reaped from the sale of the sites.
Leslie Long, a mortgage loan officer and real estate broker who ran this year for Precinct 3 county commissioner, is planning a development for upscale custom homes ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet and selling for $300,000 to $400,000.
He said he thinks there is a hungry market in West for new homes, adding that each of the developers appears to be going after different markets.
Long, who developed the Bold Springs subdivision off Tokio Road about two years ago, is now planning a new subdivision off Grady Calvery Road on the northern side of town that once was used as practice fields by T-ball teams and Little Leaguers. Long sees the project as an extension of the Northridge Circle subdivision and said it will feature 31 lots on 16 acres that range in size from a half- to three-quarters of an acre.
"Houses in West sell so fast," Long said. "They don't stay on the market very long at all, and everybody knows how good the school district is. There are a lot of people looking to get out of the Dallas or Houston area who want to move to the country, and there are a lot with young children, people 32 to 42, who moved out of town to go to college but who want to move back because they want their kids to be in West schools."
West ISD used federal disaster recovery money to replace three schools destroyed by the explosion in April 2013, at a cost of $52 million. Voters last year approved $21.5 million in bonds to replace the remaining school, West Elementary.
Muska, whose father, Adolph, also served as West mayor, agrees that West schools are a big drawing card for potential buyers looking at the new subdivisions. That likely will push the city's population over 3,000 in coming years, he said.
"Generally, I think there is a building boom for homes now," he said. "That plus the fact that West does have a very positive reputation. We went through and survived a major disaster and came out on the other side in a good position. And again, the schools have a lot to do with people moving here. When you can offer our children from pre-K all the way up to high school brand new, state-of-the-art facilities, that is very attractive. That coupled with the housing boom we have and the reputation of the city is a trifecta."
On the east side of town, contractor David Holy is planning 60 homes on 20 acres on Playdium Drive near the Playdium swimming pool, a West landmark since the 1940s. The homes, which will be built in three phases, will be valued at between $150,000 and $200,000, Muska said.
And a Dallas-area developer is planning a 16-acre development with 26 homes off College Street. Those homes will have an estimated value of from $150,000 to $175,000, Muska said.
"The whole plan is we have a brand new school and we will be having a brand new elementary school with bonds approved last year before COVID hit us," Muska said. "I think West ISD is going to draw in quite a few people, and the good thing about what is going on is we have some of these homes that are going to be excellent starter homes, where young couples can get into them fairly reasonably. Plus the big boost to our property taxes will be fantastic."
