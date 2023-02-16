A low-cost, easy-to-make COVID-19 vaccine accessible in developing countries may prevent a future variant, as long as anti-science, anti-vaccine ideas can be overcome, Baylor-affiliated scientists said.

“The more people we can get vaccinated in developing countries, the less likely it is that a variant from one will sweep the world,” Dr. Peter Hotez, a scientist affiliated with Baylor University said Thursday during a science talk for the public at the Baylor Sciences Building.

The last two COVID-19 variants to sweep Texas and the world, omicron and delta, emerged from unvaccinated and undervaccinated communities in developing countries. Omicron came from Africa, and delta came from India.

Since December 2021, India has inoculated children with 70 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine called Corbevax. Corbevax is based on a patent-free formula designed for developing countries by team a in Houston led by Hotez and Dr. Maria Bottazzi, who also spoke Thursday in Waco. The Indian health ministry has approved Corbevax as a COVID-19 booster for adults, Hotez said in a statement Monday.

Infections from the most recent variant of concern have begun to taper off, and there is not currently a variant of concern in Texas or across the United States, Hotez said Thursday.

But he warned that the next one could develop in a pocket of unvaccinated or undervaccinated people.

A mere 53% of McLennan County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

New cases reported Thursday in the county totaled 28, with 11 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1 of them requiring a ventilator.

A total of 86,405 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county, and 928 residents of the county have died of the disease, according to Waco-McLennan County Public Health District data. Thus, nearly 99 percent of those who get COVID-19 in the county recover.

Hotez and Bottazzi lead a team of scientists in the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston that developed the formula licensed as Corbevax. Hotez also is a university professor of biology at Baylor University, and Bottazzi also is a distinguished professor of biology at Baylor University.

For their efforts to develop the vaccine, which can be licensed for production at a fraction of the cost of the vaccines widely in use around the United States today, Hotez and Bottazzi were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D-Houston.

During their talk Thursday at Baylor, Bottazzi and Hotez discussed the research that led to their Nobel nomination.

When COVID-19 emerged in China and spread to Italy in late 2019, Bottazzi and Hotez recognized the virus that causes it, SARS-CoV-2, as one very similar to those they and their team had studied over the prior decade.

“When I saw it, I called Peter and we said it looked like a coronavirus,” Bottazzi said Thursday.

The team Bottazzi and Hotez lead had worked vaccines for SARS and MERS, two epidemics caused by coronaviruses that came in the early years of the 21st century. When the National Institutes of Health shifted priority away from SARS and MERS, the children’s hospital allowed Bottazzi’s and Hotez’s team to continue coronavirus research, in a reduced capacity.

“By the time the COVID-19 outbreak started in China, our team already knew that the spike protein would be the way to defeat the virus,” Bottazzi said.

Hotez said Operation Warp Speed — a Trump Administration initiative to quickly test, validate and produce mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 designed by Moderna and Pfizer — benefitted from research on coronaviruses that his and Bottazzi’s scientists had already published and made available openly.

The team in Houston went to work in 2020 to develop a COVID-19 vaccine formula that could be made in large quantities with equipment already in use in developing countries, Bottazzi said.

“It was also very important that the vaccine be made with a process people in developing countries already trusted,” Bottazzi said.

Her team used the same process used in developing countries to make vaccines for hepatitis B, Bottazzi said. The proteins for the vaccine grow in yeasts, rather than on animal tissue as the proteins for Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines do, she said. And the process is well known and trusted in many developing countries, she said.

Bottazzi and Hotez chose not to patent the process but to publish their results so that it would be known and no one else could patent it, she said. In addition to Corbevax produced in India, the team also found partners to produce COVID-19 vaccines with its process in Bangladesh, Indonesia and Botswana.

Hotez said an anti-vaccine movement that began in California many years ago gained attention, momentum and funding, including in Texas, during the pandemic.

He believes about 40,000 of the people who died of COVID-19 in Texas caught the disease because members of the anti-vaccine movement convinced them to refuse the vaccine.

The same memes and language used in anti-vaccine social media postings in Texas and around the United States have started to show up in African countries, he said.

“The world lost ground in vaccinating children during the pandemic and we haven’t gained it back,” Hotez said.

There are bills in the Texas Legislature that will make it harder to vaccinate children, he said.

Hotez recently published a book on the dangers of the growing anti-vaccine and anti-science movement in the United States.

“The pandemic identified many weaknesses and flaws in the system the U.S. uses to fight diseases,” Hotez said.

He said the U.S. House of Representatives should be listening to scientists on how to fix the system, not investigating them. If the anti-science movement continues to gain momentum, the world may be ill-prepared for the next pandemic, Hotez said.