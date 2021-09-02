Scout attains Eagle rank at ceremony

Grant Jones attained the rank of Eagle Scout during a Court of Honor ceremony Sunday at First Methodist Church of Waco.

Grant, a senior at Live Oak Classical School and member of Troop 308, is the son of Will and Merryl Jones. He plans to attend Baylor University.

For his Eagle project he raised money to purchase two flag poles at the Live Oak football field and supervised and constructed a surrounding landscape bed.

Troop 308 Assistant Scoutmaster Bill Dietz presented Grant with the Eagle award.

Grant said he appreciated the scouting experience.

“I enjoyed the positive role models and friendships formed in 308, which developed me into a better Scout and person along with my peers,” he said. “ I am well prepared for life and ready to go out and make a positive difference in my community.”

He has earned 27 merit badges, with his favorite being the aviation badge.

Grant plays varsity golf at Live Oak. He is a member of the National Honor Society and received the St. Catherine of Siena Service Award.