Noah Thomas Huff of Scout Troop 497 was honored during an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony Feb. 18 at the Cashion Academic Building.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement in the Boy Scouts of America. Only 4% of Scouts have earned this rank. Noah is Troop 497’s 164th Eagle Scout.

Noah, 15, is the son of Tommy and Alisha Huff. He is a member of Renew Church Waco and attends 10th grade at Meyer High School at Rapaport Academy.

Noah has served Troop 497 in many roles, but he is currently the senior patrol leader.

Noah began his scouting journey on Oct. 12, 2016, when he joined Den 3 at Pack 308 at First Methodist Church Waco. Noah’s den leader was Kate Versluis. One of the skills included a first aid session where cubs learned the Heimlich maneuver.

Only weeks later Noah was in the cafeteria at Bosqueville Elementary when a classmate started choking during lunch. Noah quickly applied what he learned and saved the life of his classmate.

This earned Noah the National Heimlich Heroes Award and one of scouting’s highest honors — the Medal of Merit.

On Feb. 17, 2018, Noah earned his Arrow of Light award, the highest rank earned as a Cub Scout. Noah crossed over into Troop 497. His favorite scouting memories occurred at Camp Alexander in Colorado and Worth Ranch in Palo Pinto.

Noah will have trips to Swamp Base and Philmont Scout Ranch this summer, in addition to a summer staffing at his favorite, Worth Ranch.

Obtaining the rank of Eagle requires a Scout to earn 21 merit badges, with 14 merit badges being specific Eagle-required badges. Noah has earned 34 merit badges so far.

Noah’s most challenging badges were fishing and cooking. Noah does not like killing things and the requirement to clean and gut a fish was almost enough to make him walk away. With the support of his adult leaders and patrol he was able to complete this requirement.

Cooking was also a challenge. His sister has strict dietary requirements and the home portion of cooking was a challenge to make sure everyone had healthy, balanced meals while accommodating food allergies.

Noah funded his scouting experience by maintaining four flag routes as a part of Troop 497’s Flags over Bear Country. The Scouts place flags in the community on six flag holidays a year. Noah took over his routes on Memorial Day 2018.

One of his most memorable scouting experiences occurred when he was posting flags. He met Chad Cole, a Marine veteran and author of “The Dirty Little Wars: A Marine in the Los Angeles Riot & Somalia.” Cole presented Noah with an autographed copy and encouraged him to continue serving his country in whatever way presented itself.

Noah completed his Eagle Scout Project in August 2022 with Mission Waco Mission World. Noah created a backyard space where staff could gather for meetings or with clients in the outdoors. Noah fundraised and oversaw the staining of a fence, installation of truegrid and crushed granite, creating a safe pathway, landscaping, and the placement of two picnic tables and umbrellas that were also stained.

Noah oversaw the work of 28 youths and adults. He had to work with the city, utility companies, a man doing the dirt work and with the obtaining of supplies.

Noah is in his second year as a den chief for the Wolves in Pack 308. This summer he will complete the National Advanced Leadership Training Experience, BSA’s top leadership program for youth. He has served his troop as patrol leader, bugler, chaplain’s aide, assistant senior patrol leader, senior patrol leader and is the incoming troop guide and instructor.

Noah’s plans include attending college and working toward a degree in aerospace engineering or mechanical engineering.