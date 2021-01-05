Scout attains Eagle rank

Andrew Jones, a senior at Waco High School and a member of Troop 453, was awarded the designation of Eagle Scout on Dec. 17.

Andrew began his Eagle project, a memorial prayer garden at Second Missionary Baptist Church, in early March, but the COVID-19 pandemic and a statewide shelter-in-place mandate caused an unavoidable delay and the garden’s completion was moved from April to August.

The prayer garden had been a goal of Andrew’s since he helped a fellow Scout construct one several years ago. Once the shelter-in-place restrictions were lifted, Andrew, along with the help of his troop, family, friends and church members finished his project.

Andrew said he hopes the garden, which is dedicated in memory of his maternal great-grandparents Lee and Victoria Jefferson and paternal great-grandparents Frank and Evelyn Jones, will bring peaceful joy and relaxation to all who visit it.

Andrew is the son of Patrick and Elissa Jones and Prince and Amelia Njoku. He is the grandson of Kenneth and Patsy Jones.

He had 22 merit badges.