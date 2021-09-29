September already Waco area's deadliest month for COVID-19, with 106 deaths so far

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The rate of new cases per day in December spiked at 171, compared to a high of 312 early this month

The health district reported 113 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the active case count to 819 and total cases to 40,566. There are 135 COVID-19 patients in McLennan County hospitals, and 84% are unvaccinated. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds and 29 on ventilators.

The health district announced three new deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 647.

Verner said a quarter of current cases are among people 19 or younger. For those 18 and younger who become infected, there is a high chance of them attending school before they realize they are sick and transmitting the virus to others.

Verner said natural COVID-19 immunity from an infection starts to fade after about 90 days, which means people who were infected during the delta surge will have a degree of protection for the next few months until they become vulnerable to reinfection again.

Public Health District Senior Epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah said it is difficult to predict what will happen, but she would expect to see a pattern similar to previous surges where an increase in cases is followed by an increase in hospitalizations and finally in deaths, followed by decreases in each.