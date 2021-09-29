September already Waco area's deadliest month for COVID-19, with 106 deaths so far

September has been COVID-19's deadliest month in McLennan County.
Vaccines, mostly unavailable during the worst previous periods of the pandemic, have kept the delta variant from running completely rampant, local health district experts said.
As of Wednesday, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District had announced 106 COVID-19 deaths of McLennan County residents, including an 11-year-old boy, in the first 29 days of this month. The second-deadliest month for the county so far is December, when 86 residents died from COVID-19, according to health district data.
Dr. Farley Verner, public health authority for McLennan County, said the delta variant led to significantly more infections in this surge than in previous surges, but the number of deaths has not been higher to the same extent.
“I would take that to be an example, or expression of the effect of vaccines,” Verner said.
Most of September’s cases have been attributed to the delta variant. About 51% of McLennan County’s 12-and-older population and 73% of its 65-and-over population have been fully vaccinated. Verner said the high vaccination rate among older residents protected that group through this surge, compared to previous spikes before the vaccine became widely available.
“The fact that we have a record number of deaths this month is of course saddening, but I would have expected more if our vaccination rate among seniors wasn’t as high as it is,” Verner said.
The rate of new cases per day in December spiked at 171, compared to a high of 312 early this month
The health district reported 113 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the active case count to 819 and total cases to 40,566. There are 135 COVID-19 patients in McLennan County hospitals, and 84% are unvaccinated. There are 34 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds and 29 on ventilators.
The health district announced three new deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 647.
Verner said a quarter of current cases are among people 19 or younger. For those 18 and younger who become infected, there is a high chance of them attending school before they realize they are sick and transmitting the virus to others.
Verner said natural COVID-19 immunity from an infection starts to fade after about 90 days, which means people who were infected during the delta surge will have a degree of protection for the next few months until they become vulnerable to reinfection again.
Public Health District Senior Epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah said it is difficult to predict what will happen, but she would expect to see a pattern similar to previous surges where an increase in cases is followed by an increase in hospitalizations and finally in deaths, followed by decreases in each.
“As of today, cases have been going down for the past four weeks and hospitalizations have been going down for two weeks now,” she said Wednesday.
Shah said the fast-approaching holiday season is concerning, but she cannot predict whether a holiday surge will occur. Respiratory illnesses tend to increase during winter, there are more indoor gatherings and people will tend to travel more.
“Any kind of precaution that people were taking would be gone, given that the cases are reducing and hospitalizations are reducing,” Shah said.