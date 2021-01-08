Series of fundraisers to support growing Beverly Hills Volunteer Fire Department

“I grew up in a really small town and that was different. We didn’t have Waco right there,” Sefton said. “The closest town was 45 miles away. Other than that there were just villages. If we had a fire, usually barn fires … they’d all come together for one fire. It was a little bit of a different atmosphere, but just like here everyone looks out for each other.”

Sefton said between the growing department and the aging equipment, there is a clear need for more fire gear. A message written on the whiteboard in their firehouse reminds volunteers that the department is in the process of getting new gear, and to quit griping.

“It’s coming together,” Sefton said. “People are starting to realize we’re just getting the stuff as we can.”

Equipment for one volunteer costs about $2,000 and has to be retired after 10 years according to safety guidelines, but old gear can be used for training. One year of service for the department’s six radios costs $300 apiece, and the devices themselves cost $7,000.

The department recently replaced helmets and replaced other protective gear about two years ago, but the department’s boots are nearing the 10-year mark.