Service Above Self: 2021 Youth Citizenship Awards

Twenty-one high school seniors in McLennan County are being recognized for their volunteerism and service in the 41th annual Youth Citizenship Awards sponsored by the Rotary Club of Waco and the Tribune-Herald.

The students are usually honored at a spring luncheon held by the Rotary Club, but for the second year COVID-19 is limiting recognition to a socially distanced award presentation. They will be recognized at a drive-thru reception Monday at the Lions Den.

The Rotary Four-Way Test Is it the truth?

Is it fair to all concerned?

Will it build good will and better friendships?

Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

Each nominee was chosen by his or her high school. Students submitted a detailed application listing their school achievements and volunteer activities.

A letter of recommendation from someone familiar with their volunteer efforts is part of the application.