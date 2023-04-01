Twenty-two high school seniors in McLennan County are being recognized for their volunteerism and service in the 43nd annual Youth Citizenship Awards sponsored by the Rotary Club of Waco and the Tribune-Herald.

The students will be honored at a Rotary Club luncheon Tuesday at the Baylor Club. Each nominee was chosen by his or her high school. Students submitted a detailed application listing their school achievements and volunteer activities.

A letter of recommendation from someone familiar with their volunteer efforts is part of the application.

A committee uses the Rotary Club’s motto of “Service Above Self” in selecting five finalists. Those are interviewed in person by committee members. The winner receives a $4,000 scholarship while the four finalists receive scholarships worth $2,000 each.

Rachel Williams

Axtell High

Parents: Col. Ben and Patricia Williams

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Vice president of student council; Top Scholar Award; One-Act Play; cross country; tennis; golf; volunteer with Salvation Army soup kitchen, Caritas, Shepherd’s Heart Food, Meals on Wheels and First United Methodist Church.

Plans: Serve in Air Force like her father, earn bachelor’s degree in government at University of Texas in Austin.

Allison Schneider

Bosqueville High

Parents: Trey and Cathy Schneider

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: PALS; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; basketball; tennis; volunteer with Sunday School at Renew Church Waco, Camp Blessing and Talitha Koum Institute; went on mission trips with Mission Waco.

Plans: Attend Texas A&M and earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology; become a licensed professional counselor.

Hannah Moffett

Bruceville-Eddy High

Parent: Hollie Moffett

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: UIL academics; student council; football, basketball and baseball team captain; volunteer with Altrusa International of Temple with Camp Dreamcatcher, Kids Against Hunger and Feed My Sheep; athletic booster club; McLennan County Go Texan.

Plans: Attend Mary Hardin-Baylor and major in multimedia and marketing; become manager in media, advertising or marketing.

Braylee Beckham

China Spring High

Parents: Cory and Kandace Beckham

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Heart of Texas Sweetheart; Special Olympics volunteer; Challenger League; Zoo Crew member; cheerleader; PALS; student council; Spanish Club; student council; Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in education with a minor in special education; become elementary education teacher.

Te’Asmine Carey

Connally High

Parent: Cyndi A. Wade

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: President of senior class, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, student council; drum major and drum captain; basketball; volleyball; softball; UIL academics; band; dance.

Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in English; teach English, eventually at university level after earnig master’s and doctorate.

Derek Bullard

Crawford High

Parents: Daryle and Donna Bullard

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Beta Club; track; cross country; PALs; volunteer with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, helping to start Out of the Darkness Walk in Waco; Badass Texas Run Series (for suicide prevention); Tabernacle Experience.

Plans: Attend MCC and study education, then seek bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech; wants to teach and coach in high school.

Neha H. Lalani

Harmony School of Innovation

Parents: Hussain and Zohra Lalani

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society president; captain of basketball team; captain of JV volleyball; HOSA; organized volleyball tournament fundraiser; volunteer at science fair, Trunk or Treat; teacher’s assistant.

Plans: Enter pre-med program at either Baylor, TCU or University of Texas at Austin; attend medical school and become a surgeon.

Freddie Story

La Vega High

Parent: Julia Story

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Class president; HOSA state qualifier, president; drum major in band; UIL Solo & Ensemble state qualifier; volunteer at Texas Animal Medical Center in 2018-19, then hired there; school blood drives; school vaccine clinic.

Plans: Attend Tarleton State University and study animal science; transfer to Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and become veterinarian in Waco.

Grace Doolittle

Live Oak Classical

Parents: Cameron and Carolyn Doolittle

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: School Spanish Award; House of Augustine herald (2021-22), prefect (2022-23); Live Oak student ambassador; handles social media platforms of Waco Mayor Dillon Meek; tutor at J.H. Hines Elementary.

Plans: Earn Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management and work in consulting or international entrepreneurship.

MacKenzie Watson

Lorena High

Parent: Yvonne Watson

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Heart of Texas Sweetheart; PALS; Family, Career, Community Leaders of America; youth group of First Baptist Lorena; UIL state qualifier (twice); VFW Voice of Democracy (1st place post, 2nd place district).

Plans: Major in psychology and eventually earn Ph.D. while minoring in ministry; work as youth minister and in a clinic as child psychologist.

Thomas “Trey” Kalka III

Mart High

Parent: Tommy and Elizabeth Kalka

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Class president; football (state championship game; all-district 1st-team safety); basketball; golf; track; baseball; coordinated shelf-stocking effort at Read’s Food Store during COVID-19.

Plans: Attend Sam Houston State University and major in criminal justice; wants to be a game warden or detective.

John Loyd “JL” Singer

McGregor High

Parents: Jason and Debbie Schwake

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: FFA, meat judging state qualifier; 4-H Silver Star, Bronze Star; science fair regional, state and international qualifier; football; basketball; baseball; tennis; volunteer with food pantry, Founders Day and Little Dribblers.

Plans: Attend Tarleton State University in Stephenville and major in agricultural services and development; wants to become agriculture teacher.

Shiroz Kazani

Midway High

Parents: Amin Kazani and Nusrat Ali

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Founding member of Midway High Diversity Council; HOSA historian; Alzheimer’s Association recruitment chair; coordinated fund drive for Cancer Kids First; volunteer at Ismaili Jamatkhana (her house of worship).

Plans: Attend the University of Texas at Austin to pursue bachelor’s degree in nursing; wants to work as nurse in pediatrics or operating room.

Tara Pruett

Moody High

Parents: Tisha and Josh Pruett

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Student council president (senior year), vice president (junior); No. 1-ranked student in class; all-district in volleyball and basketball; volunteer at church, library and food pantry.

Plans: Earn an associate’s degree and then attend dental hygienist school to become a dental hygienist.

Rebecca Weaver

Premier High

Parents: Dr. Joel and Dr. Sally Weaver

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Mission trips to Guatemala and Colorado; volunteer with cleanup work, Vacation Bible School and Toys for Tots with youth group at Calvary Baptist Church.

Plans: Attend Baylor University on a pre-business path; wants to work with a professional sports team.

Grady Wilson

Riesel High

Parents: Clint and Krystal Wilson

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: PALS member; FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes; academic all-state football; golf; coach for Rio Brazos basketball; Operation Christmas Child; umpire with Riesel Youth Athletic Association.

Plans: Attend Texas Tech on Presidential Scholarship for degrees in health sciences and nursing; wants to work as a nurse anesthetist.

Lexi Schwartz

Robinson High

Parents: Steven and Marci Schwartz

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Class secretary (junior, senior); FFA vice president; state qualifier in cross country, track; basketball; soccer; FCA, FCCLA; volunteer with youth basketball program, booster club, Waco Ironman.

Plans: Attend U.S. Naval Academy and earn a biology degree while running track and field; wants to attend flight school and be Navy fighter pilot.

Marisa Alexis Calderon

University High

Parents: Michael and Rita Calderon

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: JROTC battalion commander (2022-23), Pathway Ambassador (since 2021), Citizenship Award; National Leadership Award; volunteer with Trojan Tykes, Make-A-Wish, Food for Families.

Plans: Attend Sam Houston State University to major in criminal justice and minor in psychology; wants to be forensic psychologist or forensic scientist.

Jessica Aleman

Valley Mills High

Parents: Miguel and Sandra Aleman

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Student Council vice president; Interact Club director; powerlifting (5th at state); cross country; track; UIL academics; volunteer with blood drives, science fairs, elementary nurse intern.

Plans: Attend MCC then Texas A&M to earn bachelor’s in forensic investigative science; wants to be crime scene investigator or forensic science technician.

Anthony Foti

Vanguard College Preparatory

Parents: David and Mindy Foti

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society president; student council; state champion in tennis; soccer; Waco Symphony Brass; Eagle Scout (video project on Waco Rotary Club’s military veterans).

Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in computer/electrical engineering; wants to work with robots and artificial intelligence in a tech company.

Alana Marie Chapa

Waco High

Parents: Andre and Ivette Chapa

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Academic Achiever; Interact Club; academic all-district soccer; volunteer with Antioch Community Church (child care), Ironman Waco water station; Toys for Tots; Food for Families.

Plans: Attend University of Houston on Academic Excellence Scholarship and major in kinesiology; wants to be either athletic trainer or physical therapist.

Ryleigh Montasser

West High

Parents: Rob and Jordan Montasser

Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Class president; Key Club secretary; PALS; homecoming queen; volleyball; track; UIL academics; Rotary Challenge team; Meals on Wheels; youth worship team; Westfest kolache booth.

Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in communications, minor in journalism and sports management; wants to eventually be editor for national sports media outlet.