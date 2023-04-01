Twenty-two high school seniors in McLennan County are being recognized for their volunteerism and service in the 43nd annual Youth Citizenship Awards sponsored by the Rotary Club of Waco and the Tribune-Herald.
The students will be honored at a Rotary Club luncheon Tuesday at the Baylor Club. Each nominee was chosen by his or her high school. Students submitted a detailed application listing their school achievements and volunteer activities.
A letter of recommendation from someone familiar with their volunteer efforts is part of the application.
A committee uses the Rotary Club’s motto of “Service Above Self” in selecting five finalists. Those are interviewed in person by committee members. The winner receives a $4,000 scholarship while the four finalists receive scholarships worth $2,000 each.
People are also reading…
Rachel Williams
Axtell High
Parents: Col. Ben and Patricia Williams
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Vice president of student council; Top Scholar Award; One-Act Play; cross country; tennis; golf; volunteer with Salvation Army soup kitchen, Caritas, Shepherd’s Heart Food, Meals on Wheels and First United Methodist Church.
Plans: Serve in Air Force like her father, earn bachelor’s degree in government at University of Texas in Austin.
Allison Schneider
Bosqueville High
Parents: Trey and Cathy Schneider
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: PALS; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; basketball; tennis; volunteer with Sunday School at Renew Church Waco, Camp Blessing and Talitha Koum Institute; went on mission trips with Mission Waco.
Plans: Attend Texas A&M and earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology; become a licensed professional counselor.
Hannah Moffett
Bruceville-Eddy High
Parent: Hollie Moffett
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: UIL academics; student council; football, basketball and baseball team captain; volunteer with Altrusa International of Temple with Camp Dreamcatcher, Kids Against Hunger and Feed My Sheep; athletic booster club; McLennan County Go Texan.
Plans: Attend Mary Hardin-Baylor and major in multimedia and marketing; become manager in media, advertising or marketing.
Braylee Beckham
China Spring High
Parents: Cory and Kandace Beckham
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Heart of Texas Sweetheart; Special Olympics volunteer; Challenger League; Zoo Crew member; cheerleader; PALS; student council; Spanish Club; student council; Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in education with a minor in special education; become elementary education teacher.
Te’Asmine Carey
Connally High
Parent: Cyndi A. Wade
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: President of senior class, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, student council; drum major and drum captain; basketball; volleyball; softball; UIL academics; band; dance.
Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in English; teach English, eventually at university level after earnig master’s and doctorate.
Derek Bullard
Crawford High
Parents: Daryle and Donna Bullard
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Beta Club; track; cross country; PALs; volunteer with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, helping to start Out of the Darkness Walk in Waco; Badass Texas Run Series (for suicide prevention); Tabernacle Experience.
Plans: Attend MCC and study education, then seek bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech; wants to teach and coach in high school.
Neha H. Lalani
Harmony School of Innovation
Parents: Hussain and Zohra Lalani
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society president; captain of basketball team; captain of JV volleyball; HOSA; organized volleyball tournament fundraiser; volunteer at science fair, Trunk or Treat; teacher’s assistant.
Plans: Enter pre-med program at either Baylor, TCU or University of Texas at Austin; attend medical school and become a surgeon.
Freddie Story
La Vega High
Parent: Julia Story
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Class president; HOSA state qualifier, president; drum major in band; UIL Solo & Ensemble state qualifier; volunteer at Texas Animal Medical Center in 2018-19, then hired there; school blood drives; school vaccine clinic.
Plans: Attend Tarleton State University and study animal science; transfer to Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and become veterinarian in Waco.
Grace Doolittle
Live Oak Classical
Parents: Cameron and Carolyn Doolittle
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: School Spanish Award; House of Augustine herald (2021-22), prefect (2022-23); Live Oak student ambassador; handles social media platforms of Waco Mayor Dillon Meek; tutor at J.H. Hines Elementary.
Plans: Earn Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management and work in consulting or international entrepreneurship.
MacKenzie Watson
Lorena High
Parent: Yvonne Watson
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Heart of Texas Sweetheart; PALS; Family, Career, Community Leaders of America; youth group of First Baptist Lorena; UIL state qualifier (twice); VFW Voice of Democracy (1st place post, 2nd place district).
Plans: Major in psychology and eventually earn Ph.D. while minoring in ministry; work as youth minister and in a clinic as child psychologist.
Thomas “Trey” Kalka III
Mart High
Parent: Tommy and Elizabeth Kalka
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Class president; football (state championship game; all-district 1st-team safety); basketball; golf; track; baseball; coordinated shelf-stocking effort at Read’s Food Store during COVID-19.
Plans: Attend Sam Houston State University and major in criminal justice; wants to be a game warden or detective.
John Loyd “JL” Singer
McGregor High
Parents: Jason and Debbie Schwake
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: FFA, meat judging state qualifier; 4-H Silver Star, Bronze Star; science fair regional, state and international qualifier; football; basketball; baseball; tennis; volunteer with food pantry, Founders Day and Little Dribblers.
Plans: Attend Tarleton State University in Stephenville and major in agricultural services and development; wants to become agriculture teacher.
Shiroz Kazani
Midway High
Parents: Amin Kazani and Nusrat Ali
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Founding member of Midway High Diversity Council; HOSA historian; Alzheimer’s Association recruitment chair; coordinated fund drive for Cancer Kids First; volunteer at Ismaili Jamatkhana (her house of worship).
Plans: Attend the University of Texas at Austin to pursue bachelor’s degree in nursing; wants to work as nurse in pediatrics or operating room.
Tara Pruett
Moody High
Parents: Tisha and Josh Pruett
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Student council president (senior year), vice president (junior); No. 1-ranked student in class; all-district in volleyball and basketball; volunteer at church, library and food pantry.
Plans: Earn an associate’s degree and then attend dental hygienist school to become a dental hygienist.
Rebecca Weaver
Premier High
Parents: Dr. Joel and Dr. Sally Weaver
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Mission trips to Guatemala and Colorado; volunteer with cleanup work, Vacation Bible School and Toys for Tots with youth group at Calvary Baptist Church.
Plans: Attend Baylor University on a pre-business path; wants to work with a professional sports team.
Grady Wilson
Riesel High
Parents: Clint and Krystal Wilson
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: PALS member; FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes; academic all-state football; golf; coach for Rio Brazos basketball; Operation Christmas Child; umpire with Riesel Youth Athletic Association.
Plans: Attend Texas Tech on Presidential Scholarship for degrees in health sciences and nursing; wants to work as a nurse anesthetist.
Lexi Schwartz
Robinson High
Parents: Steven and Marci Schwartz
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Class secretary (junior, senior); FFA vice president; state qualifier in cross country, track; basketball; soccer; FCA, FCCLA; volunteer with youth basketball program, booster club, Waco Ironman.
Plans: Attend U.S. Naval Academy and earn a biology degree while running track and field; wants to attend flight school and be Navy fighter pilot.
Marisa Alexis Calderon
University High
Parents: Michael and Rita Calderon
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: JROTC battalion commander (2022-23), Pathway Ambassador (since 2021), Citizenship Award; National Leadership Award; volunteer with Trojan Tykes, Make-A-Wish, Food for Families.
Plans: Attend Sam Houston State University to major in criminal justice and minor in psychology; wants to be forensic psychologist or forensic scientist.
Jessica Aleman
Valley Mills High
Parents: Miguel and Sandra Aleman
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Student Council vice president; Interact Club director; powerlifting (5th at state); cross country; track; UIL academics; volunteer with blood drives, science fairs, elementary nurse intern.
Plans: Attend MCC then Texas A&M to earn bachelor’s in forensic investigative science; wants to be crime scene investigator or forensic science technician.
Anthony Foti
Vanguard College Preparatory
Parents: David and Mindy Foti
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society president; student council; state champion in tennis; soccer; Waco Symphony Brass; Eagle Scout (video project on Waco Rotary Club’s military veterans).
Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in computer/electrical engineering; wants to work with robots and artificial intelligence in a tech company.
Alana Marie Chapa
Waco High
Parents: Andre and Ivette Chapa
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Academic Achiever; Interact Club; academic all-district soccer; volunteer with Antioch Community Church (child care), Ironman Waco water station; Toys for Tots; Food for Families.
Plans: Attend University of Houston on Academic Excellence Scholarship and major in kinesiology; wants to be either athletic trainer or physical therapist.
Ryleigh Montasser
West High
Parents: Rob and Jordan Montasser
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Class president; Key Club secretary; PALS; homecoming queen; volleyball; track; UIL academics; Rotary Challenge team; Meals on Wheels; youth worship team; Westfest kolache booth.
Plans: Attend Texas A&M and major in communications, minor in journalism and sports management; wants to eventually be editor for national sports media outlet.