Service scheduled for 11-year-old who died from COVID-19

Services are planned this week for James “Jamie” Parsons, the 11-year-old Waco boy who died Sept. 24 from COVID-19, marking the first pediatric death in McLennan County from the disease.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Dr., and a service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Lake Home Funeral Home Chapel.

Parsons, who was born to Patrick and Emily Parsons on July 2, 2010, had been diagnosed with Hunter syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the production of enzymes and interferes with development.

“He had an amazing personality, and a smile that could light up the room,” his obituary states.

Parsons was described as a funny, brave boy who loved cars, SpongeBob, and movies.

In the obituary, the family expressed appreciation to the staff of Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.

The family is requesting that those who attend wear purple in his honor and bring a new Matchbox car, which will be donated in his honor to the children's hospital.

