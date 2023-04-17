Abbot volunteer firefighter Horace Daniel Wright, called "Pops" by the community and his colleagues, was directing traffic along Interstate 35 last Friday when a firetruck being maneuvered near a stranded vehicle backed over him where he had fallen. Life-saving efforts that included a helicopter trip to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest proved unsuccessful.

Wright, 71, joined the fire department just last summer, he and his wife, Susan, moving to Abbott from Dallas-Fort Worth. He had enjoyed a long career with Caterpillar, the heavy-equipment company. A commenter on his online funeral notice called him an expert on the Cat product line.

A press release from the 18-member Abbott Volunteer Fire Department calls Wright a reliable member who "rarely missed a call and was always volunteering to assist around the station, with the trucks, and with required paperwork."

"It's hitting hard, with him being a very loyal, dedicated member, and with today being the anniversary of the West explosion, and our involvement in that situation," Abbott Fire Department's Doreen Strickland said Monday.

First responders from around McLennan County and beyond responded to the massive fertilizer plant explosion April 17, 2013, a cataclysmic event that killed 15 people, including 12 firefighters, two from Abbott's department. The explosion wounded hundreds and leveled hundreds of structures, but also galvanized a community that has made a remarkable recovery.

At Saturday's 10th anniversary memorial service held at West City Park, word spread that the unthinkable had happened. Another area volunteer firefighter had been killed carrying out his duties the night before.

Wendy Norris, president and CEO of Houston-based Texas Line of Duty Death Response Team, said she drove up to West on Friday to assist with ceremony preparations when she heard of Wright's death.

"I was called from one of my team members, and a few seconds later, from someone with West EMS, telling Mr. Wright had died in this accident," Norris said in a phone interview. "We're an all-volunteer entity, so depending on where volunteers are located, sometimes we are able to respond right away. During the West explosion, we had team members on the scene in a few hours. In this particular incident, we went to the hospital directly."

Norris said when a first responder, such as Wright, dies in the line of duty, a protocol called "cultural duties" is placed into effect.

"One of the most important, which starts immediately, is never leaving a first responder alone," Norris said. "Another first responder stands watch. In this case, a DPS officer stood watch, standing outside the door of the trauma room. From the time a first responder dies in the line of duty until they are buried, there is always a first responder standing watch, usually 24 hours a day. Because Mr. Wright's funeral is this Friday, we may have some gaps to fill. But we will do our best to make sure he is never left alone."

Services for Wright are scheduled 11 a.m. Friday at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Susan; son Brent Wright, wife Lisa and grandchildren Aiden, Carson and Brooke, all of Frisco; and several brothers and sisters.

Originally releasing information about the fatality, the Hill County Sheriff's Office said the Abbott Fire Department responded to what it thought was a motor vehicle crash near I-35's mile marker 359. Turns out the incident involved a stranded motorist, and firefighters remained on the scene to assist with traffic control until a wrecker arrived, authorities reported.

During this wait, Wright was killed when a firetruck backed into him, according to information provided by the Department of Public Safety.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said Monday the incident remains under investigation, as does a wreck late last month on the interstate that claimed the life of West volunteer firefighter Eddie Hykel. Hykel was struck by a big rig while working a car fire with DPS troopers.