Services set for shoeshine man Robert Pearson

Services have been set for Robert Pearson, the beloved Waco shoeshine man who took pride in putting a "glow on the toe" of customers' shoes and boots while sharing his faith, words of wisdom and free advice.
“People don’t walk the same way after they get their shoes shined,” Pearson told the Tribune-Herald in 2019. "From their nose to their toes, they will just feel better.”
Pearson's friends say it was Pearson, with is positive and affirming personality, who lifted the spirits of those he encountered as much as his gleaming shoeshines.
Pearson, 76, died May 3 at his apartment on North 19th Street. His unattended death was mishandled, prompting Waco police to revise their policies on responding to what they term "questionable deaths."
Services for Pearson will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 2001 Dallas St., with the Rev. Jay Mathis, who Pearson credited with bringing him to Christ, officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.
The service will be streamed live on the McDowell Funeral Home website.
After learning of Pearson's death, his friends, including bank executive Sam Brown, former U.S. Rep. Chet Edwards, former Ambassador to Sweden Lyndon Olson and Mathis, pledged Pearson would not be buried as a pauper and worked to locate his older brother, Cecil Pearson, a retired sheriff's captain, in Las Vegas.
Brown has set up a fund at First National Bank of Central Texas to help pay for Robert Pearson's burial expenses.
Apartment workers concerned about Pearson checked on him May 3 and found him unresponsive inside his apartment. Waco police mistakenly thought he was dead and called Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson to the scene.
Peterson declared him dead. Mortuary workers who were called to pick up Pearson's body found that Pearson was still alive. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died later that day, and Peterson declared him dead for a second time.
Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian announced Friday, five days after Pearson's death, that the city has revised its policies to ensure medical personnel from the Waco Fire Department and American Medical Response respond to questionable death calls.
“This was a rare and tragic situation, and we are bringing in additional medical resources to prevent this from occurring again,” Victorian said in a statement announcing the change.
Pearson graduated from A.J. Moore High School in 1963. He moved to Reno, Nevada, where his older brother had a job waiting for him. He worked in the restaurant at Harrah’s Reno Hotel & Casino until he turned 21 and got a job as a bartender.
“When I got to Reno, I had never seen a $50 bill,” Pearson said in a 2018 interview. “To be honest, I had never seen a $20 bill.”
Pearson moved to Houston for five years and then back to Waco in 1983. He worked as a club manager, floor finisher, production worker for a local TV station and hospital worker before he set up a shoeshine stand at the Waco Regional Airport.
He worked there 14 years until the city canceled his contract in 2019. Brown then set Pearson up with a new shoeshine location at Extraco Bank. Pearson also started working Saturdays at Magnolia Market at the Silos at the invitation of Chip and Joanna Gaines until the pandemic and related shutdowns hit his business hard.
Pearson liked to list the names of celebrities, Baylor presidents and local and visiting team coaches whose shoes and boots he shined while becoming Waco's goodwill ambassador at the airport. Some included George Strait, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, Jessica Simpson, Brett Favre and golfer Fred Couples.