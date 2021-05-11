Services set for shoeshine man Robert Pearson

Pearson graduated from A.J. Moore High School in 1963. He moved to Reno, Nevada, where his older brother had a job waiting for him. He worked in the restaurant at Harrah’s Reno Hotel & Casino until he turned 21 and got a job as a bartender.

“When I got to Reno, I had never seen a $50 bill,” Pearson said in a 2018 interview. “To be honest, I had never seen a $20 bill.”

Pearson moved to Houston for five years and then back to Waco in 1983. He worked as a club manager, floor finisher, production worker for a local TV station and hospital worker before he set up a shoeshine stand at the Waco Regional Airport.

He worked there 14 years until the city canceled his contract in 2019. Brown then set Pearson up with a new shoeshine location at Extraco Bank. Pearson also started working Saturdays at Magnolia Market at the Silos at the invitation of Chip and Joanna Gaines until the pandemic and related shutdowns hit his business hard.

Pearson liked to list the names of celebrities, Baylor presidents and local and visiting team coaches whose shoes and boots he shined while becoming Waco's goodwill ambassador at the airport. Some included George Strait, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, Jessica Simpson, Brett Favre and golfer Fred Couples.

