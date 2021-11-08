Sessions discusses COVID-19, infrastructure bill at Waco town hall meeting

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions' first town hall meeting in Waco turned into a recitation of the many ways the congressman says the new administration under President Joe Biden has failed the country since taking office.
Sessions' meeting, attended by about 125 people, was the first in-person town hall meeting a House District 17 representative has held in Waco since 2016, when former U.S. Rep. Bill Flores switched to Facebook Live and call-in radio station formats. Sessions has held town hall meetings in Caldwell and at veterans facilities in several counties in recent weeks.
In a slide presentation, Sessions, R-Waco, discussed Biden's performance in areas Sessions labeled the economic crisis, the national security crisis, the crime crisis, the border crisis and the spending spree crisis.
Before Sessions spoke, Dr. James Ferguson, a Waco pediatrician, gave a report about the progression of COVID-19 in McLennan County and Texas and he predicted that the virus will have a presence in this country for the next decade. He also predicted that everyone will get infected by the virus at some point, no matter their level of vaccination.
In an interview before the meeting Monday, Sessions spoke of the fight against COVID-19, as well as other issues such as the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the House on Friday over his opposition.
Sessions said he was vaccinated with the Moderna shots and recently received a third booster shot. However, he said the decision to vaccinate should be a personal one after consultation with a physician.
He said even in areas with high vaccination rates, there are reports of people getting the virus and those who have had COVID-19 getting it again. He noted that the majority of those hospitalized with the virus were not vaccinated, but stopped short of recommending the vaccination to his constituents.
"That is the reality of where we are, and there are people who can get it twisted," Sessions said. "We are not in a position and will not be pushing the efficacy of whether you should or should not get the shot. We are simply trying to pass along the information. We believe that there is enough through this three-year period that we now understand things we thought we were not so sure about. COVID-19 is more potent and can come back and stick you even when you have been inoculated."
The Texas Tribune reported Monday that only 8% of the 29,000 Texans who died of COVID-19-related illnesses since mid-January were vaccinated, and more than half of those were 75 or older, based on state data.
Sessions said he is opposed to the federal government or any government mandating what people will do.
"It is not our business to do that. I still believe that is between the person and their physician," Sessions said. "I think that it is a personal responsibility and that children and their parents should make a decision about what they are going to be doing. We are in our third year of this and for people to be mandating things as people are doing the best they can is a mistake. So I am not for these school mandates. As you know, only now has the shot become available to children. That doesn't mean that they won’t get COVID. It means they might not be in the hospital suffering cataclysmic circumstances."
Sessions said he voted against the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed Friday because "there is a lot about it that is wrong." Specifically, Sessions said, the bill calls for spending $65 million to rebuild public housing in New York City and provides $100 million which he said the administration will decide how to spend instead of Congress.
"It encourages spending in areas that not only are not in Texas, but it gives them excessive money, $65 billion, in Manhattan and north of the Bronx," he said. "They should have been taking care of themselves, and the federal government is spending money there as opposed to roads and bridges and ports that are available to everybody. The number one area of fraud is in fraud and mismanagement in public housing. And I say they should fix those problems before we spend $65 billion on what is essentially a 50-block area. There is a lot about it that is wrong."
Sessions said he is encouraged that the bill provides funding to expand rural broadband service, cellular service and fast and efficient high-speed internet in rural areas.
He also discussed his new district, which, as a result of redistricting, stretches eastward to Huntsville, Lufkin and Nacogdoches. The new District 17, which Sessions said is 69% Republican and more conservative that his current district, includes McLennan, Falls, Milam, Limestone, Leon, Robertson, Houston, Trinity, Angelina and Nacogdoches counties and small portions of Brazos, Cherokee, Williamson and Travis counties.
Sessions' current district includes Brazos, Burleson, Falls, Freestone, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Robertson counties and portions of Bastrop, Lee, Leon and Travis counties.
"Waco and McLennan County is going to stay whole, and I am picking up four or five new counties," Sessions said. "It is in excess of 170 miles, which means you could take all day doing nothing but driving to one side and driving back. It is going to put a squeeze on my time and effectiveness and being there for the district."