Sessions discusses COVID-19, infrastructure bill at Waco town hall meeting

Sessions said he is opposed to the federal government or any government mandating what people will do.

"It is not our business to do that. I still believe that is between the person and their physician," Sessions said. "I think that it is a personal responsibility and that children and their parents should make a decision about what they are going to be doing. We are in our third year of this and for people to be mandating things as people are doing the best they can is a mistake. So I am not for these school mandates. As you know, only now has the shot become available to children. That doesn't mean that they won’t get COVID. It means they might not be in the hospital suffering cataclysmic circumstances."

Sessions said he voted against the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed Friday because "there is a lot about it that is wrong." Specifically, Sessions said, the bill calls for spending $65 million to rebuild public housing in New York City and provides $100 million which he said the administration will decide how to spend instead of Congress.