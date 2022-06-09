Shakespeare in the Park returning to Waco with twist on a classic

Waco will get another taste of outdoor theater this weekend with Wild Imaginings’ rendition of “Romeo and Juliet.”

The Shakespeare in the Park performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Indian Spring Park amphitheater, University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue. Attendance is free.

Wild Imaginings Director Trent Sutton said the organization strives to provide a platform for local artists to perform and introduced Shakespeare in the Park last year to bring Waco a type of arts platform that was missing from the community.

“Shakespeare in the Park is a really great way to breathe life into classic stories that people know and love,” Sutton said. “We are staging it more as a romantic comedy (and) we are setting it in the '60s, which was a time of both progress and turmoil, which is a perfect backdrop for a story like ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ It sets the stage for an ideological conflict as opposed to a power struggle between two aristocratic families.”

Sutton said the actors have only been working on this performance for about four weeks, as they just wrapped their performance of “Into the Woods” early last month. But watching the actors is no giveaway for how short the turnaround time was, Sutton said.

The actress portraying Juliet, Mackenzie Nielsen, is a recent Baylor University graduate and is performing one last time with Wild Imaginings before she moves to New York at the end of the summer, Sutton said. Jack Page, a local actor, will play alongside Nielsen as Romeo. Both Nielsen and Page also starred in the Shakespeare in the Park last year.

Sutton said Shakespeare in the Park is aimed at becoming “an annual gift” to the Waco community, because he believes art should be accessible to everyone.

“It was really important to us to make it an event that was free. I really believe art is for everyone and there’s a lot of performances and places throughout the year that are gate kept, whether that’s where it’s taking place or how much it cost to get in," he said. "So, Shakespeare in the Park is a really lovely example of public art and not a mural on a wall but a performance in a park. It’s something that anyone can attend and something that the city can enjoy.”

It’s recommended that attendees bring lawn chairs and blankets, and there will be concessions on site, available by donation.

Kelly Parker, a theater instructor at McLennan Community College, directed an outdoor production of “Much Ado About Nothing,” last weekend in Salado, a town about 50 miles south of Waco. The performance was held at Tablerock Amphitheatre, which is surrounded by nature, Parker said.

“With Shakespeare there (are) kind of these pros and these cons, like the pros are that Shakespeare was originally done outside. There’s something to the being outside in the elements, in nature, that in my opinion makes the plays and the text come alive,” Parker said. “The absence of technology is wonderful with the addition of nature, but that also presents a whole lot of challenges. In some ways it simplifies the plays, instead of having smoke and special effects and all of that. It’s really on the actors that they really have to project and put their voice out there, which is very different from what we are used to seeing on film and television.”

Sutton said the performance is a great opportunity for Wacoans to engage in theater, the best part being that it is free.

“I think there’s just something really, truly special about seeing a reimagined telling of a classic tale against the backdrop of the Brazos River,” Sutton said. “By the time we start performing, the slope is completely shaded and I can’t imagine a more lovely way to spend an evening than relaxing in the grass watching performers create something specular.”

