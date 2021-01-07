Shed fire Wednesday in Waco likely accidental

The Waco Fire Department extinguished a fire that destroyed a shed shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Parrot Avenue.
No one was injured, and firefighters were able to prevent damage to nearby buildings, Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said.
The fire appeared to accidental, Guillory said. Firefighter responded at 7:58 p.m. and remained on scene until 9:24 p.m. cleaning up, refilling their water tanks and making sure the fire was fully extinguished.
“The shed was a total loss, but there were no injuries,” Guillory said.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rhiannon Saegert
Rhiannon Saegert is a graduate of the University of North Texas who formerly worked at The Ardmoreite in Ardmore, Okla., the Denton Record-Chronicle and Eater magazine.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.