Shed fire Wednesday in Waco likely accidental

The Waco Fire Department extinguished a fire that destroyed a shed shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Parrot Avenue.

No one was injured, and firefighters were able to prevent damage to nearby buildings, Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said.

The fire appeared to accidental, Guillory said. Firefighter responded at 7:58 p.m. and remained on scene until 9:24 p.m. cleaning up, refilling their water tanks and making sure the fire was fully extinguished.

“The shed was a total loss, but there were no injuries,” Guillory said.

