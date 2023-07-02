Shepherd's Heart soon will add a small food pantry to serve the Bellmead area alongside the organization's 19 mobile food distribution sites throughout the Waco area.

Anyone who shows up in the parking lot behind St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Lane in Bellmead, can receive quality food from the pantry from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Mobile distribution sites generally operate once a month.

Shepherd’s Heart Executive Director Bob Gager said the new location is no accident. The day before Thanksgiving last year, a food distribution held at the request of a school nearby saw brisk demand.

“It was one of those situations where we had a four-day weekend coming up, so I had a bunch of extra produce. I brought a lot of food. I brought two trucks,” Gager said. “We set up in just a little bit over an hour, we started early, and we had to close the gate on that parking lot 10 minutes before planned. 277 families. We had 19 pallets of food. Nothing was left, nothing.”

Gager said that day caught his attention in a big way because if there had been more food available, cars would have continued to roll through to the distribution site. Since that experience, Gager has worked to create a permanent pantry for the Bellmead community and surrounding areas.

Wednesday will mark the pantry’s first day up and running, and a grand opening will follow sometime in the coming weeks.

The pantry will be able to provide for about 100 families per day. Gager said he hopes it serves 400 families a week, but the pantry will adjust as needed.

“I'm hoping that this is successful, because I'll duplicate it someplace else,” Gager said.

Often, the people who receive food at Shepherd's Heart's regular mobile distributions are not just from the impoverished demographic, he said.

“We've got people from the middle income, people that have three or four kids,” Gager said. “Things aren't working out so well for them, they don't have the money, and they're coming to us for help. I see a lot of different things. Through the years, I've seen a lot. But right now I'm seeing this is probably one of the worst situations we've been in for the past couple weeks because the economy is just, everything is costing so much.”

Shepherd’s Heart board member Diane McCutchen said through her work with the organization, she has seen just how much of the Waco community needs food support.

McCutchen said she hopes the new location will take a worry away for families.

“We can provide services that will allow those neighborhoods and families to use their money for other necessities and we can provide the food aspect for them,” McCutchen said. “But we're hoping that all of the things we do come together and help make a family whole.”