Shepherd’s Heart’s new permanent food pantry location in Bellmead was a success on its first day of operation Wednesday, handing out enough food for 102 families, beating the plan for 100. The organization looks forward to trying out the new non-mobile setup and launching a new mobile distribution site for students next month.

Executive Director Bob Gager set out to feed 100 families on Wednesday from the new pantry outside St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Lane in Bellmead. While the pantry beat its 100-family goal, it ran out of food by 2 p.m. on its first day of operation, two hours before scheduled. Gager said on Thursday he would try out bringing enough food to feed 125.

The noon to 4 p.m. timeslot will be in a trial phase for the next few months as Gager scopes out the site’s needs. He said he will track usage patterns for a couple of months, but those patterns are bound to change once school starts again.

“It’s going to change once we get out of July, once the school pattern shifts in,” he said. “I want to be able to see what that is so that we can figure out, OK, do we need 200 families worth of food here? I can change that any time I want to, that’s easy enough to do.”

The permanent site now operating Tuesdays to Fridays will allow Shepherd’s Heart to continue mobile distributions at various spots in the Greater Waco area during its typical 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. timeslot.

When thinking of a new location or mode of transportation, Gager said he considered something like a cargo van that he could take to different factories and sites as people were leaving work. He remembered the organization’s old permanent distribution site at 34th Street and Bosque Boulevard, but saw the success of mobile pantries when COVID-19 hit.

“What we saw once we made that shift was that for the first several months, we were running 48-53% new clients,” Gager said. “We’d been around for 12 years and that was their first time to come to us. I thought that was interesting. But I made it a point to be in the food desert areas of the community. … It’s easier for people to get food this way.”

Gager said the food offered will vary, but will be relatively similar month to month.

“I picked durable food for here because if we are here for four hours I want it to be OK,” he said.

Jimmy Harding worked inside the pantry Tuesday, stuffing carts with strawberries, blueberries, carrots, bread, squash, noodles, frozen sausage, eggs and other food items. As shopping carts left the food pantry full many more came back empty and the crew inside the shed worked like an assembly line to ensure each customer got the proper amount of each item.

Harding said he has helped out at food pantries before and it is rewarding to help hand out food. As someone who has relied on Shepherd’s Heart’s services before, he said sometimes the money saved that would have gone toward groceries makes a huge difference.

“I was actually one of the people who was getting food at one time,” Harding said.

“If you can save $50 on groceries you can put that $50 on electricity. … That $50 can make it to where you’re not getting shut off or you are getting shut off. It’s a pretty big deal.”

The first cart rolled out at noon as volunteers and employees helped load bags and boxes into cars waiting patiently with their trunks popped open. There were at least 20 cars lined up in the church parking lot and onto Wheeler Street by the event’s start, and Gager said they had run out of food to pass out by 2 p.m., two hours before scheduled.

St. Paul volunteer Pam Schulze also worked on the assembly line Wednesday and said she has been volunteering at the church’s Shepherd’s Heart stop for many years. She said the crew that shows up to help works hard and nonstop, but has a good time regardless.

“Just to be able to serve the community, that’s kind of our church goal right now is the community,” Schulze said.

The number of people to serve has grown over the years, but so has the group of church members who are able to offer their time, she said.

Shepherd’s Heart recently shut down one of its 19 stops, the Axtell location, and the new pantry replaces the St. Paul mobile location, bringing the count down to 17 for now, Gager said. However, on Aug. 19 the organization will launch a new location at Seventh and James Baptist Church, next door to Baylor University, meant to target students battling food insecurity.

“Thirty percent of our college students — 30% — they go through school getting an education on one meal a day,” Gager said.

He said many international students at Baylor University are allowed to come into the country to achieve an education, but are not able to get jobs once they get here. His organization fills up a parking lot at McLennan Community College every second Thursday of the month for the same reason, he said.

The pantry at Baylor will be available on the third Saturday of each month.