Shepherd’s Heart opened its newest mobile food distribution center at Seventh and James Baptist Church on Saturday and although the turnout was smaller than anticipated Executive Director Bob Gager said he looks forward to larger crowds as Baylor University students return to campus for the school year.

Volunteers from Seventh and James, Baylor Red Cross and the Mosaic Waco church pitched in to help distribute food to 109 families Saturday, gathering a mix of Waco residents and Baylor students who had just moved onto campus, Gager said. He said the site’s first day at the beginning of the season drew a weaker crowd than he expected, but he anticipates more interest next month when all students have returned to campus.

“You have to start somewhere. … Every site that we go to there’s a learning curve to it,” he said.

The mobile food distribution center will return to the church on the third Saturday of every month and continue through the school year. Gager did not mind the slow start in August, as it gave him time to get to know the new site.

Although the distribution center did not hit its goal of 200 families, the standard for Shepherd’s Heart’s almost 20 mobile sites, Gager said it shows more promise than the Axtell site it replaces, which typically gathered 70 or 80 people through its two seasons of operation.

Shepherd's Heart’s new permanent pantry in Bellmead, which opened July 5, served about 1,000 Bellmead, East Waco, Axtell, Elm Mott and Lacy Lakeview families over the month, he said.

Gager said he had a lot of Baylor staff and walk-up students at the distribution center Saturday, including many international students. Exchange students are a focus of Gager’s, as many of them are able to obtain a visa to go to school in the United States, but are unable to get jobs here.

He learned the hard way about the living situation many international students land in on a Saturday morning several years ago when he got a call from one hungry student.

The student told Gager she did not have any food and did not have transportation to make it to the distribution site at 34th Street and Bosque Boulevard. He went to pick the student up from where she was living and learned by accident that even though many Baylor students are able to pay for tuition and a room to sleep in, there may not be much left over after that, he said.

“These kids are living in squalor. They have nothing. … What kind of education are you going to get if you’re really hungry?” he said.

Although international students face unique challenges, recent scientific reviews show that some 41% of college students in the U.S. report experiences of food insecurity. The issue is prevalent at both four-year and two-year colleges, but community college students are more at risk, a statistic Gager can agree with from his experience with food distribution at McLennan Community College.

Baylor’s student opportunity and achievement resources center estimates at least 2,150 Baylor students are currently experiencing food insecurity.

According to a 2022 review article published in Frontiers in Public Health:

The cost of college has increased by an estimated 1,200% since the 1980s, and the demographics of students seeking a college education have shifted to include more nontraditional, first-generation, minority and low-socioeconomic students who may be more prone to seek financial assistance and fall into food insecurity

Some 73% of students at historically Black colleges and universities reported experiencing food insecurity, according to new evidence, and Black, first-generation college students were 296% more likely to be food insecure than white, first-generation students

Food insecurity can happen to undergraduate students, graduate students and student athletes enrolled in any academic program.

Gager said he is aware of the stigma surrounding food distributions, but he does his best to eradicate it as he meets people where they are. He said as more people visit the site and it becomes a peer group everyone can work together to remove stigma.

“If I want to help somebody I have to figure out where they are and meet them there. … We’re not a hand out, we’re a hand up,” he said.