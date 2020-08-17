Sheriff: Man arrested in undercover human trafficking sting

A McGregor man was arrested Monday on accusations that he tried to arrange sex with an undercover detective posing as a prostitute and a fictitious underage girl at a local motel, authorities said.

Joseph Saganski, 57, was arrested and charged with two second-degree felony charges of conspiracy to commit and prostitution of a minor.

Detective Joseph Scaramucci said Saganski responded to an online ad that advertises sex with a woman in exchange for money. The undercover detective also offered an an underage girl for sex for an additional fee, and Saganski asked to bring her as well, officials said.

Saganski allegedly showed up to a local motel Monday and was arrested by detectives, McNamara said. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday evening. Bond information was not immediately available.

