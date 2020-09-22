Sheriff urges line-of-duty benefits to family of deputy claimed by COVID-19

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara is lobbying for the family of Deputy Chris Smith to receive state benefits meant for officers killed in the line of duty after the 59-year-old veteran lawman died from complications of COVID-19.
McNamara said Smith's death on Monday should be considered a line-of-duty death because it is believed Smith contracted the virus while on duty at the McLennan County Tax Office, where at least eight employees tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
"We are working on that now," McNamara said. "The state has some really good benefits for officers who lose their lives in the line of duty and we believe our deputy lost his life in the line of duty."
Nineteen employees of the office were tested as a precaution Tuesday and results are pending.
Smith was the 98th person to die of COVID-19-related causes in McLennan County, which has had 7,626 cases of the disease as of Tuesday. Fifty-five new cases were reported Tuesday, and 415 cases were considered to be active, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.
Smith's family may be eligible for about $500,000 in line-of-duty death benefits for fallen officers who become ill and die from the coronavirus. While at least 43 officers have died from complications related to COVID-19 in the state of Texas, none of their families have received full state benefits as part of workers compensation, said Jennifer Szimanski, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas spokesperson.
Petitions from lawmakers and police unions from across the state have urged Gov. Greg Abbott to legally enforce line-of-duty death benefits for all Texas first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Basically, there is a whole line of bureaucracy that these files will go through before any benefits will be paid out to the family," Szimanski said. "What we have been asking for from the governor since the beginning of the pandemic is that it be presumed that any law enforcement or first responder that contracts COVID-19 contracted in the line of duty."
Szimanski said Abbott has failed to move forward to ensure the payment of proper benefits to law enforcement officers' families if they are suspected to have died of COVID-19. She said while some cases are up for speculation, particularly if the officer had traveled out-of-state for vacation prior their illness, many families are still waiting a decision from the governor.
A call and email made to Abbott's press office were not returned Tuesday.
Although officials do not know where Smith may have contracted the virus, Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs said Smith could have contracted it inside a county building.
"The tax office, in my opinion, is very secure and promotes public health as best as possible. Where Smith worked, and I usually have an employee out there as well, is with the public," Riggs said. "When we see 500 to 700 people a day that come through there, yes, there a chance that one of those people is either positive or asymptomatic and they don't know they are positive."
A total of 19 workers inside the tax office were tested by nasal swab Tuesday morning for the virus, health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said. Employees were given the option of being tested by their own physician, she said.
Riggs said the tests conducted Tuesday were a precautionary measure as many workers have already undergone quarantines and testing this month. He said all employees are required to wear masks, have hand sanitizer available and are cleaning in-between interactions with the public.
"I wish this would have happened two weeks ago," Riggs said of the testing. "Most of our employees have been through self-quarantining or testing, so this was more of a precaution than anything."
Smith, an Air Force veteran, worked at the McLennan County Courthouse and the county tax office since February 2018 after retiring from the Waco Police Department for nearly 28 years. McLennan County Sheriff's Office Lt. Lionel McGee said he was Smith's field training officer after he joined the Waco Police Department and the two have been friends for 30 years.
"He was a funny, goofy type of guy and I've never seen him upset or get mad at people," McGee said. "He came to work, did his job and was a calm type of person who loved to hunt and talk about his daughter."
McGee said shortly after Smith retired from Waco police, he offered Smith a job at the sheriff's office working courthouse security. McGee said Smith was an instant fit and loved working with people at the tax office.
Funeral arrangement remained pending Tuesday, although Smith's family is planning for services at 10 a.m. Sept. 28, McGee said. A full police vehicle procession is planned, officials said.
