Sheriff urges line-of-duty benefits to family of deputy claimed by COVID-19

Petitions from lawmakers and police unions from across the state have urged Gov. Greg Abbott to legally enforce line-of-duty death benefits for all Texas first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Basically, there is a whole line of bureaucracy that these files will go through before any benefits will be paid out to the family," Szimanski said. "What we have been asking for from the governor since the beginning of the pandemic is that it be presumed that any law enforcement or first responder that contracts COVID-19 contracted in the line of duty."

Szimanski said Abbott has failed to move forward to ensure the payment of proper benefits to law enforcement officers' families if they are suspected to have died of COVID-19. She said while some cases are up for speculation, particularly if the officer had traveled out-of-state for vacation prior their illness, many families are still waiting a decision from the governor.

A call and email made to Abbott's press office were not returned Tuesday.

Although officials do not know where Smith may have contracted the virus, Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs said Smith could have contracted it inside a county building.