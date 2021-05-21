Sheriff's Office arrests man on charges of online solicitation of minor

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Department arrested a man after he allegedly had online communication with a 13-year-old female and attempted to solicit her for sex, according to an arrest affidavit.

Detective Joseph Scaramucci conducted an investigation in early May leading to the arrest of Ralph Ashby on Thursday. Detectives became aware that Ashby had begun communicating with a 13-year-old through Facebook messages in February. Ashby asked how old she was and continued to have daily communication with her after learning her age, according to the affidavit.

The messages included Ashby discussing sexual intercourse along with other sexual acts, according to the affidavit. Ashby discussed engaging in oral sex with the victim and sent her an explicit photograph, telling her to delete it afterwards, according to the affidavit.

Detectives confirmed that Ashby had been the one engaging in the conversation by comparing the images he sent to his driver's license photograph, according to the affidavit.

Ashby was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for the online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and is being held at McLennan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

