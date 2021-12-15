Sheriff's office investigator raises money, Christmas spirit for Waco Center for Youth clients

McLennan County Sheriff's Investigator Joseph Scaramucci has gained international attention for his human trafficking and child exploitation investigations and training sessions.
His far-reaching reputation earned him a guest appearance on Phil McGraw’s television show, “Dr. Phil,” earlier this month. Scaramucci also has traveled the country and into a few foreign lands at the invitation of law enforcement agencies wanting to learn the investigative techniques that he and others have employed successfully in McLennan County and beyond.
On Sunday, Waco Center for Youth officials asked Scaramucci to participate in their annual Christmas parade around the North 19th Street campus that is affiliated with the Texas Health and Human Services state hospital system.
"Throughout the parade, a bunch of kids were running around and coming up to my truck and yelling, 'Thanks for your service,'" Scaramucci said. "I thought that was fairly surprising, and at the end of the parade I was talking to the folks there about how many gifts the kids were going to get, and it just seemed kind of low to me."
Impressed by the patients' kindness, Scaramucci decided to put his social media skills to use. He asked his 3,300 Facebook friends to donate money so he could help provide the 42 Texas Youth Commission patients, ages 13-17, with a few more Christmas presents.
His initial Facebook post set a goal of $2,000. But the generosity of his friends exceeded that in the first hour. So Scaramucci decided to go for broke, bumping the goal up and shooting for more.
By the time he was done 24 hours later, Scaramucci had raised $11,200. That total includes a $500 donation from McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and his wife, Charlotte, and $3,000 worth of board games for the kids from a Waco company that wishes to remain anonymous.
“I am proud of Joe and the efforts he is doing to help those kids, and also in his work in trafficking," McNamara said. "He goes above and beyond the call of duty and I am just really proud of him.”
Scaramucci said he was overwhelmed by the response, especially in such a short period of time. But he said he was really impressed that law enforcement officers he had worked with or helped train in Georgia, Indiana, Illinois and Alabama also donated to the cause.
"Being able to bring the community together the way that we did to make these children's Christmas the best experience we could not only shows the power of social media, but the fact that genuinely good people exist in this world and are willing to step up to the plate to make sure our children are wrapped in Christmas spirit and love," Scaramucci said.
Scaramucci and the McNamaras brought checks to the Waco Center for Youth on Tuesday afternoon and helped staffers there unload the board games donated by the company.
The unexpected donation will allow the center to buy the youth, who are there for mental health and behavioral issues, at least two more presents each, said Prissy Allen, Waco Center for Youth community relations director and liaison for the agency's volunteer services council. That is in addition to the four gifts the clients got at the parade and four they are expected to receive Christmas Day, Allen said.
"It was just an honor to work with Joe," Allen said of Scaramucci. "He is such a wonderful human. He is a leader in our community and across the nation. Fighting human trafficking is pretty amazing, and for him to raise this money for us was just phenomenal.”
Allen said the Waco Harley Owners Group, or HOG, motorcycle club, L3Harris Technologies, URS Medical, the Bottom Time Dive Club, and Papa John's Pizza also donated gifts, food and other items to help brighten Christmas for the kids.