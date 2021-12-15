Sheriff's office investigator raises money, Christmas spirit for Waco Center for Youth clients

His initial Facebook post set a goal of $2,000. But the generosity of his friends exceeded that in the first hour. So Scaramucci decided to go for broke, bumping the goal up and shooting for more.

By the time he was done 24 hours later, Scaramucci had raised $11,200. That total includes a $500 donation from McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara and his wife, Charlotte, and $3,000 worth of board games for the kids from a Waco company that wishes to remain anonymous.

“I am proud of Joe and the efforts he is doing to help those kids, and also in his work in trafficking," McNamara said. "He goes above and beyond the call of duty and I am just really proud of him.”

Scaramucci said he was overwhelmed by the response, especially in such a short period of time. But he said he was really impressed that law enforcement officers he had worked with or helped train in Georgia, Indiana, Illinois and Alabama also donated to the cause.