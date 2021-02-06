Sheriff's office: Suspect in Mason County Courthouse fire arrested in McLennan County after 50-mile chase

This drone photo provided by the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office, shows the aftermath of a fire at the Mason County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Mason, Texas. An official says a suspect has been taken into custody following the massive fire Thursday that destroyed all but the rock outer walls of the 111-year-old courthouse. Fire investigators suspect arson in both the courthouse fire and a fire around the same time at a house about a mile away.
This photo provided by Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden shows a fire at the Mason County Courthouse, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Mason, Texas. An official says a suspect has been taken into custody following the massive fire that destroyed all but the rock outer walls of the 111-year-old courthouse. Fire investigators suspect arson in both the courthouse fire and a fire around the same time at a house about a mile away.
A man officials said is suspected of burning down the 111-year-old Mason County Courthouse was arrested Friday in McLennan County after a 50-mile pursuit, though he has not been charged in the fire.
Georgetown Police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford F-350 at about 10:40 a.m. Friday, but the driver continued without stopping, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers joined the pursuit near Jarrell, as he headed north on Interstate 35, according to a DPS press release.
A fire Thursday night destroyed all of the Mason County Courthouse except the building's sandstone exterior, according to an Associated Press report. The courthouse, a landmark for the county of about 4,300 northwest of Fredericksburg, was being prepared for renovations, so records had been relocated before the fire and no one was inside, a county official told the AP. Engineers are evaluating the potential for rebuilding.
Nicholas Jarret Miller, 41, meanwhile, was arrested Friday in McLennan County and identified as a suspect in the fire, according to a McLennan County Sheriff's Office statement. Miller remained in McLennan County Jail on Saturday with bond listed at $600,000, but jail records do not list any charges that appear directly related to the fire. He is being held on a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest in a vehicle, filed by DPS, and on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, filed by Mason County.