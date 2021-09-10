Shock waves of 9/11 shook Waco 20 years ago

The sky over Waco was clear blue the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, as it was over New York and Washington, where the worst terrorist attacks in American history unfolded.
But at the time nothing was clear about why it happened, who did it, or whether it could happen here, 1,500 miles away from the fallen twin towers. The estimated death toll at the plane crash sites crept past 5,000, before being revised later to fewer than 3,000.
In the fog of uncertainty after the Tuesday morning attacks, Waco Regional Airport recalled a plane already in flight and grounded the rest. Baylor University canceled an appearance by former Attorney General Janet Reno and a football game in Minnesota. The new hike-and-bike trail across the Lake Waco dam would soon close. Some Wacoans joined to pray. Some bought guns and flags.
Waco Police Chief Alberto Melis heard the news of the attack as he was driving through the Florida Panhandle with his wife, Carol.
Hundreds of miles from Waco, the police chief started making phone calls. In addition to protecting Waco and its residents, the police department also provided support for security at the "Western White House," President George W. Bush's ranch outside Crawford.
"I called work and talked to the city manager and then my assistant chief. I told him to do whatever the Secret Service might need us to do," Melis said. "They might need help to secure the Western White House. I let my SWAT team know about it, but I didn't send anyone yet."
The president's whereabouts — he had been in Florida, too, at the time of the attacks — and his destination from there were uncertain, leaving the chief and his officers waiting on word from the Secret Service.
At a rest stop, the Melises pulled into a convenience store where a small crowd clustered around the store's television to watch the unfolding story.
"I remember telling Carol we must be at war," Melis said.
They drove straight to Waco, arriving that night.
"I was young enough to make that drive at one time," he said.
By the time he made it back to town, he knew the president had headed back to Washington, D.C., rather than Crawford, and the Waco Police Department's assistance would not be needed.
The rubble in New York City was still smoldering that Wednesday, as veterans of the Waco Regiment met at Michna’s Barbecue on Franklin Avenue, to celebrate their invasion of Italy 58 years earlier. With a newspaper reporter joining them, they pondered the parallels to that earlier day of infamy, Pearl Harbor.
"The difference as I see it is the unknown quantity," said Sam Bessire, 85. "In Pearl Harbor we knew who it was. This time, we don't know who did it. … This affected me worse, that they could take the lives of so many innocent people. I was mad. Angry. I went to bed last night, and my blood pressure was 177 over 78."
"It's hard to compare Pearl Harbor to this," said fellow Waco Regiment veteran Richard Reno, 86, of Midlothian. "We're better prepared to go into war than we were after Pearl Harbor. When they shipped us up to Dallas, it was a long time before we had any ammunition."
Bessire said, "But Reno, we knew what we had to build to go and get them. We knew we could go all out in building weapons. But what kind of weapon do you build for this?"
As the week dragged to a close, a new storyline was just beginning to emerge in news reports: The perpetrators were likely tied to al-Qaida, the fanatical Islamist organization that spanned multiple countries.
That news brought a sense of dread for Al Siddiq, who owned a garage near the Waco traffic circle. A U.S. Army veteran who grew up in Pakistan, Siddiq was founder and volunteer president of the Waco Islamic Center next to his garage.
"When they said Islamic terrorists were behind the attacks, I closed my business and went home," he said.
He had reason for concern. The months that followed saw rising anti-Muslim sentiment across the country, despite President George W. Bush's call not to blame Islam for what the terrorists had done. A immigrant family from India that ran a travel center in Hewitt received a bomb threat about a week after the attacks from a man who asked if they were from Iran. The family were of the Sikh, not Muslim faith.
Siddiq himself would later recall being interviewed five times by federal agents, simply because of the proximity of his mosque to the Western White House.
Still, Siddiq’s worst fears of anti-Muslim bigotry did not materialize.
"There were threats, but nobody vandalized (the center)," Siddiq said. "Someone wrote something on my fence, but nothing major."
One of Chief Melis’ first orders after the attacks was for extra patrols around the Islamic Center of Waco.
"I was afraid of what somebody might do to them," Melis said this week. "Once I got into town, I went to see Al Siddiq to tell him not to worry."
Waco's religious community rallied to express support for the Waco mosque, inviting Siddiq to speak about his faith to their congregations. Community interfaith events and discussions included the Islamic Center and the center opened its doors for celebrations such as Ramadan dinners. The mosque even hosted a community candlelight vigil for the 10th anniversary of 9/11.
"The religious community became very close," he said.
Bonds of understanding and friendship grew through such contacts over the years, strengthening the mosque's community standing. Twenty years later, Siddiq does not fear for the safety of his family and fellow believers as he once did.
"Things have changed, but there are still pockets that think we did it," he said.
The years after the 9/11 attacks found the Waco Police Department providing security support not only for the president, but for Cabinet members such as Condoleezza Rice and Colin Powell on their visits to Bush's Crawford ranch.
"The Secret Service and my office kept in touch," Melis said. "We always had a good relationship with them."
Melis left his position as Waco police chief in 2007 to become police chief in Douglas, Arizona. Five years later, he left law enforcement to go to seminary and was ordained an Episcopalian deacon in 2016. He currently serves Waco's three Episcopalian churches in that role.
"It was an interesting time and an interesting year," he said of the experiences that started on Sept. 11, 2001. "It was indeed a privilege to guard the president."
Staff writer Carl Hoover and managing editor J.B. Smith contributed to this report.