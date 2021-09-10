Shock waves of 9/11 shook Waco 20 years ago

"It's hard to compare Pearl Harbor to this," said fellow Waco Regiment veteran Richard Reno, 86, of Midlothian. "We're better prepared to go into war than we were after Pearl Harbor. When they shipped us up to Dallas, it was a long time before we had any ammunition."

Bessire said, "But Reno, we knew what we had to build to go and get them. We knew we could go all out in building weapons. But what kind of weapon do you build for this?"

As the week dragged to a close, a new storyline was just beginning to emerge in news reports: The perpetrators were likely tied to al-Qaida, the fanatical Islamist organization that spanned multiple countries.

That news brought a sense of dread for Al Siddiq, who owned a garage near the Waco traffic circle. A U.S. Army veteran who grew up in Pakistan, Siddiq was founder and volunteer president of the Waco Islamic Center next to his garage.

"When they said Islamic terrorists were behind the attacks, I closed my business and went home," he said.