Shooting on Waco Drive results in death of 22-year-old

Waco police have launched a murder investigation into the killing of Jamaud Jermaine Guilford, who was shot early Sunday morning while driving on Waco Drive near G.L. Wiley Middle School.

A Waco officer was at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest medical center shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled into the emergency room parking lot with Guildford and one other male, according to Waco police Ofc. Garen Bynum. The first victim had a gunshot wound to one of his arms, which was non-life threatening. Guilford, 22, received treatment in the ER, but later died.

Investigating officers learned through witnesses the shooting occurred when the two victims were driving on Waco Drive near the middle school. Police went to the scene to process evidence. No motive was given for the shooting.

The investigation is continuing.