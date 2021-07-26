Shots fired during reported robbery of Waco Subway

Gunfire erupted early Monday morning at a Subway in Waco after a reported robbery attempt.
According to Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley, officers were dispatched to a Subway on Bosque Boulevard at 1:41 a.m. on a robbery call after two men entered the restaurant.
During the reported robbery, Shipley said one of the individuals involved discharged a weapon. Shipley was not able to provide additional information about who fired the shots or who the weapon belonged to.
According to Shipley, no one was injured during the incident and the suspects had fled the scene before officers arrived. The suspects have not been located and no arrests have been made.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
