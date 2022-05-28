Silkies Hike works to reignite camaraderie among Waco-area veterans

A group of veterans marched through the downtown Waco area Saturday morning.

Some held flags high, flags of Texas, of the United States and of their branch of the military. Others wore the names of fallen comrades on their backs as they marched and joked with fellow veterans.

They were marching in a Silkies Hike, the flagship event of Irreverent Warriors, a nonprofit with a mission based in improving veteran mental health and preventing veteran suicide. According to Irreverent Warriors’ website, the first Silkies Hike was held in 2015 in San Diego and spread to over 40 cities within a few months. Now, there are Silkies Hikes held across the United States and internationally.

The hike started as a bar crawl but has evolved into an event focused on bringing veterans together to re-create the camaraderie experienced in the military, said Jerry Neel, Irreverent Warriors district coordinator for Texas and Oklahoma.

Waco hike coordinator Bryan Kutej said a hike has been held annually in Waco since 2016. Kutej said veterans have a special brand of humor that allows them to connect with one another and be themselves. He said that sense of humor inspired the Irreverent Warriors name.

“Irreverence is basically an inability to take serious things seriously,” Kutej said. “There's a lot of humor that's placed onto us from being in the military and having to go through hardships. We tend to make light of that in a way that we can soldier through it by either making fun of the situation, or just making fun of each other so that we can bring each other closer in order to finish something that's usually not that fun to complete.”

“Silkies” is a nickname for the short shorts issued to soldiers in boot camp for exercising. Although not required, they are the official uniform of the Silkies Hike. Kutej said many soldiers held disdain for the shorts, which played into the humorous aspects of the Silkies Hike.

“It has become so not funny that it’s funny,” Kutej said. “It’s dressing out in order to make a joke. Skies out, thighs out.”

The hike is based on the military rucksack march, where soldiers must march together wearing combat gear and a heavy backpack for long distances. While not required, some veterans choose to wear rucksacks on the Silkies Hike to fully recreate the experience.

Neel said veteran suicide is one of the biggest reason for the Silkies Hike, as 22 veterans die by suicide each day. By bringing veterans together, the hikes can build a peer-to-peer support network so veterans can build lasting friendships, Neel said.

He said he has met many veterans through the Silkies Hike who he connects to on the same level as soldiers he served with, and that he believes the hikes can be the difference between life and death.

Rafael Deras, a veteran, said the Waco hike is the second Silkies Hike he has participated in.

“No matter what part of life we’re from, we start making bonds with each other,” Deras said. “When I first went, it really helped my mental health. It really got me out of my comfort zone. Everybody was just so welcoming and friendly, it made it a safe environment, a very comfortable environment to be open and out with yourself.”

