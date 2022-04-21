Silo District Marathon runners will rule downtown Waco this weekend

No word yet on Chip and Joanna Gaines’ participation in this weekend’s Silo District Marathon, but officials say about 10,000 others will take part in, watch or provide logistical support for the run against cancer.

Anyone traveling downtown or along the Brazos riverfront Saturday or Sunday should use caution and watch for detours, street closings and law enforcement directing traffic. Locals for months have been exposed to such obstacles dealing with street and infrastructure projects.

But the third annual Silo District Marathon is different. It marks the event’s resumption following a two-year pause due to COVID-19. Chip Gaines’ successfully completing the 26.2-mile run created fanfare equal to that of the event itself. He launched the first Silo District Marathon with a stated goal of raising $50,000 to benefit Gabe Grunewald, a professional runner and rare cancer advocate who received her first diagnosis in 2009. The final tally for the first marathon was $250,000, dwarfing the goal.

Grunewald died in 2019, but the marathon’s fundraising element has not changed. Net revenue will fund research into rare cancers.

Runs this weekend include a marathon, half-marathon and a 5K, the routes taking participants through much of downtown, along the river, into East Waco and near Waco Regional Airport, McLennan Community College and McLane Stadium. The marathon also includes a run along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where Slow Rise on the Brazos has created a stir by opening this week in the former Manny’s Tex-Mex riverfront home.

Jonathan Cook, Waco parks and recreation director, said he predicts more than 3,000 participants will gather to run the 5K on Saturday, or the marathon or half marathon on Sunday. Those up to running two races over two days will receive “an exclusive long-sleeve, dri-fit shirt,” an information packet says.

“Family and friends will follow them to town,” Cook said of his crowd estimate. “This is going to be a busy weekend: a concert downtown on Friday night, then the races on Saturday and especially Sunday morning. There will be activity all over downtown, a great chance to showcase the city.”

This event and others such as the Ironman Waco triathlon represent a collaborative effort involving multiple departments.

“Like with any race, it takes a lot of different agencies to put something like this on,” Cook said. “We coordinate the issuing of permits, traffic control, security and emergency command. It involves more than 100 people.”

Cook said event sponsors pay for these services from proceeds. His estimate would not include volunteers agreeing to lend assistance.

Some downtown merchants stand to benefit from the Silo District Marathon, named after Magnolia Market at the Silos downtown. The retail and entertainment venue has been called Waco’s most popular tourist attraction, attracting an estimated 30,000 people weekly before the pandemic.

“A lot of athletes will run in to get nutrition products, good fuel before, during and after their races,” said Nicholas Quintero, a sales associate at Waco Running Co. on Franklin Avenue. “They also like compression socks, recovery shoes and shirts. We’re expecting a crush Friday and Saturday. We’re having our own little sale here at the store. We try to set up booths as close to events as possible, but this one starts just a few blocks over.”

Raegan King said she expects visitors to have a big time.

“Waco Mammoth is always excited for the potential of reaching new guests coming to Waco for events like Silo District Marathon,” said King, who oversees Waco Mammoth National Monument on Steinbeck Bend Drive.

“Traffic impacts around marathons can sometimes slow our visitation early during those days, but it will pick up later in the afternoons. Overall we expect another great weekend,” King said. “Our post-pandemic numbers are increasing nicely and running about 90% of 2019 when visitation peaked.”

Carla Pendergraft, who promotes local events and the Waco Convention Center, said she circles the marathon on her calendar.

“The route goes up Austin Avenue, so runners will go right by the Waco Downtown Farmers Market,” Pendergraft said. “We hope some of the runners will visit the market after the 5K and the Kids Fun Run, and come back to spend more time in Waco another time once they see some of the town.”

Waco Farmers Market convenes 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays to sell produce and other locally sourced items. It fills space between Austin and Washington avenues along Fifth Street, near McLennan County Courthouse.

The market has posted nothing on its Facebook page or website saying the races would alter its typical Saturday plans.

Pendergraft said the marathon can benefit local lodging establishments, with registration beginning Friday and races through Sunday morning. Hit hard by COVID-19 fallout, figures show local hotels are recovering nicely.

“March, 2022 Waco hotel occupancy is at 78.3%, which is a strong increase from February’s 68.4% and January’s 60.8%. We expect the Silo District Marathon to positively impact the receipts for this month, as well as local businesses,” Pendergraft said in an email.

Church Under the Bridge, a ministry targeting the homeless, marginalized and sufferers of substance abuse, will move this Sunday across the river to the Bledsoe Miller Community Center. The Gaineses have allowed the church to meet at the Silos complex downtown as work continues on widening and altering Interstate 35 through much of downtown. The $341 million project eliminated Church Under the Bridge’s home beneath an overpass at Fourth and Fifth streets.

Pastor Jimmy Dorrell said shifting service sites did not create a problem, that Magnolia management gave the church advance notice. Dorrell has previously joked that the highway department is building the church a new sanctuary, referring to the new overpass where the church plans to hold services once it is complete.

