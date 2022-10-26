Silobration adds book release, roller skating

The performing duo Johnnyswim, also the hosts of the new Magnolia Network series “In The Kitchen,” will cap the live music Saturday night at this year’s Silobration at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.

This year’s Silobration, which runs Thursday through Saturday, features two new twists from the traditional event that combines shopping and live music with nightly concerts. Magnolia co-founder Joanna Gaines will talk about her new book, “The Stories We Tell,” with husband Chip at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Admission is a sales receipt for her book. Silobration also will offer roller skating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; tickets are $20, $15 for children 12 years and younger.