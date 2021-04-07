Slain Trooper Chad Walker gets full DPS honors in Groesbeck service

Often addressing Carabin as “preacher man,” Walker would call Carabin to check in on him, something that for others might have “seemed like a simple thing,” but for Carabin it “meant the world.”

Carabin said Walker's love for Christ and community helped him reach and touch the lives around him. Carabin shared a story about a young college woman who was about to end her life when she saw the bible that Walker and his wife had presented her. For those who met Walker, it was moments like these that showed the deep impact that Walker had.

“He was a man who cared about other people. It didn’t matter if you were a friend or a stranger,” Carabin said.

“Chad Walker wasn’t just a good man, he was a great man and he did great things with his life,” he added.

Walker was honored at the service by the presentation of the U.S Honor Flag, which originated at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and has since been used in honoring heroes killed in the line of duty across the country.

Scores of officers lined up at the end of the funeral service to pay their respects and post arms, saluting the fallen trooper as the casket passed by and the family exited.