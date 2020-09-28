Social distancing in question after Baylor's first game

Baylor's next home game is Oct. 17 against Oklahoma State.

That same day, West Virginia will go to 25% capacity for its game against the Kansas Jayhawks, said Fragale, adding, "People understand that health and safety come first, and our medical officials have now cleared for approximately 15,000 to attend on Oct. 17."

Jovan Overshown, Baylor's senior associate athletics director for external affairs, said the Bears vs. Jayhawks game on Saturday drew 11,667 people, which is maximum capacity under the school's 25% capacity rule.

A total of 2,500 students were allowed to attend, and 500 masked members of the Baylor Line sprinted across the field before kickoff.

"We are currently evaluating our various processes and protocols to identify opportunities for improvement," said Overshown in a response to questions. "We care deeply for the Baylor Family and want to ensure we do our best to maintain a safe environment for those in attendance."