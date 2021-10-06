Some in Waco getting billed for free COVID-19 tests; Company correcting error

Dan Hurt, chief executive officer for Sonoran Desert Pathology, said he was unaware of the billing glitch until contacted Wednesday by the Tribune-Herald. He vowed to "get to the bottom of this" but said no one who was tested for COVID-19 at any of the public clinics last year owes anything for the procedures.

Later Wednesday, Walker sent a letter to the Tribune-Herald that he said will be sent to everyone who received the erroneous bills. It reads, in part: "It has come to our attention you have received a statement in the mail requesting payment for a covid test you obtained at a mobile site. This statement was sent to you in error. Due to a routing glitch, this test was forwarded incorrectly as a patient responsibility causing you to receive this erroneous statement. There is no patient share for this test. We have rectified the glitch on our side, so no further statements will be sent to you. Please consider this a closed matter. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. If you have any additional questions, please call 469-575-4995."