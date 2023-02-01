Some schools, businesses to delay Thursday openings

Many Waco-area school districts and other entities that closed for the winter storm will reopen Thursday, though some will delay opening for safety's sake.

City of Waco facilities, including City Hall and Cameron Park Zoo will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday. Trash pickups and other services will resume.

Baylor University will resume normal operations at noon Thursday, while McLennan Community College will open at 10:30 a.m. Classes at Texas State Technical College in Waco will be held online Thursday until in-person classes resume at noon.

H-E-B stores in Waco, Temple, Killeen, Belton, Marlin and Mexia were set to close at 7 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Morning flights at Waco Regional Airport will be canceled Thursday. Afternoon and evening flights are set to resume.

The following schools have announced late starts or cancellations Thursday. Check with individual school districts for updates early Thursday.

Axtell ISD: Closed Thursday.

Bosqueville ISD: School starts at 10 a.m.

Bruceville-Eddy ISD: Closed Thursday.

Connally ISD: School starts at 10 a.m.

Gholson ISD: Closed Thursday.

Hallsburg ISD: Closed Thursday.

Harmony Science Academy/Harmony School of Innovation: Two-hour delay.

La Vega ISD: Two-hour delay.

Lorena ISD: School begins at 10 a.m., two-hour bus delay.

Marlin ISD: Closed Thursday.

Mart ISD: Closed Thursday.

McGregor ISD: 10 a.m. opening.

Midway ISD: Two-hour delay.

Moody ISD: Closed Thursday.

Mount Calm ISD: Closed Thursday.

Rapoport Academy: Two-hour opening delay.

Robinson ISD: Opens at 10:30 a.m.; buses run two hours late.

Waco ISD: Two-hour opening delay.

West ISD: Closed Thursday.