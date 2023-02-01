 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some schools, businesses to delay Thursday openings

  • 0
weather

Icicles form on an automobile during Wednesday's winter weather.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Many Waco-area school districts and other entities that closed for the winter storm will reopen Thursday, though some will delay opening for safety's sake.

City of Waco facilities, including City Hall and Cameron Park Zoo will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday. Trash pickups and other services will resume.

Baylor University will resume normal operations at noon Thursday, while McLennan Community College will open at 10:30 a.m. Classes at Texas State Technical College in Waco will be held online Thursday until in-person classes resume at noon.

H-E-B stores in Waco, Temple, Killeen, Belton, Marlin and Mexia were set to close at 7 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Morning flights at Waco Regional Airport will be canceled Thursday. Afternoon and evening flights are set to resume.

People are also reading…

The following schools have announced late starts or cancellations Thursday. Check with individual school districts for updates early Thursday.

Axtell ISD: Closed Thursday.

Bosqueville ISD: School starts at 10 a.m.

Bruceville-Eddy ISD: Closed Thursday.

Connally ISD: School starts at 10 a.m.

Gholson ISD: Closed Thursday.

Hallsburg ISD: Closed Thursday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Harmony Science Academy/Harmony School of Innovation: Two-hour delay.

La Vega ISD: Two-hour delay.

Lorena ISD: School begins at 10 a.m., two-hour bus delay.

Marlin ISD: Closed Thursday.

Mart ISD: Closed Thursday.

McGregor ISD: 10 a.m. opening.

Midway ISD: Two-hour delay.

Moody ISD: Closed Thursday.

Mount Calm ISD: Closed Thursday.

Rapoport Academy: Two-hour opening delay.

Robinson ISD: Opens at 10:30 a.m.; buses run two hours late.

Waco ISD: Two-hour opening delay.

West ISD: Closed Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Previously unseen Princess Diana letters reveal 'desperate and ugly' divorce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert