Some Waco-area schools, businesses to delay Thursday openings

Many Waco-area school districts and other entities that closed for the winter storm will reopen Thursday, though some will delay opening for safety’s sake.

City of Waco facilities and offices, including City Hall, will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday. Trash pickup and other services will resume.

Baylor University will resume normal operations at noon Thursday, while McLennan Community College will open at 10:30 a.m. Classes at Texas State Technical College in Waco will be held online Thursday until in-person classes resume at noon.

H-E-B stores in Waco, Temple, Killeen, Belton, Marlin and Mexia were set to close at 7 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Morning flights at Waco Regional Airport will be canceled Thursday. Afternoon and evening flights are set to resume.

Local attractions including Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will open at 10 a.m. The Texas Sports Hall of Fame will open at 11. Baylor’s Martin Museum of Art will reopen at 12:30 p.m., and the Mayborn Museum will open at 1.

The following schools have announced late starts or cancellations Thursday. Check with individual school districts for updates early Thursday.

Axtell ISD: Closed Thursday.

Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic School: Two-hour delay.

Bosqueville ISD: School starts 10 a.m.

Bruceville-Eddy ISD: Closed Thursday.

China Spring ISD: School starts 10 a.m., buses run 2½ hours late.

Connally ISD: School starts 10 a.m.

Crawford ISD: Two-hour delay.

Gholson ISD: Closed Thursday.

Hallsburg ISD: Closed Thursday.

Harmony Science Academy/Harmony School of Innovation: Two-hour delay.

La Vega ISD: Two-hour delay.

Lorena ISD: School starts 10 a.m., buses run two hours late.

Marlin ISD: Closed Thursday.

Mart ISD: Closed Thursday.

McGregor ISD: School starts 10 a.m.

Midway ISD: Two-hour delay.

Moody ISD: Closed Thursday.

Mount Calm ISD: Closed Thursday.

Rapoport Academy: Two-hour delay.

Robinson ISD: School starts 10:30 a.m., buses run two hours late.

St. Mary’s Catholic School, West: Closed Thursday.

St. Paul’s Episcopal School: School starts 10 a.m.

Waco ISD: Two-hour delay.

Waco Charter School (EOAC): Two-hour delay.

Waco Montessori School: School starts 10 a.m.

West ISD: Closed Thursday.